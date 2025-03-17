SailoTechnology and Bullet Blockchain Join Forces to Set a New Standard for Bitcoin ATM’s Security





A Strategic Partnership to Bring Next-Gen Crypto Protection to Crypto Transactions

RA'ANANA, Israel, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Bitcoin ATMs becoming an increasingly popular way for users to access cryptocurrency, security has emerged as a critical concern. Vulnerabilities in existing ATM infrastructures expose users to risks such as fraud, hacking attempts, and unauthorized access. To address this challenge, SailoTechnology, a leader in cryptographic security, has partnered with Bullet Blockchain (OTC: BULT), a key player in Bitcoin ATM operations, to introduce next-generation security solutions to the industry.

Why Bitcoin ATM Security Needs an Upgrade

While Bitcoin ATMs offer unparalleled convenience, their security has not evolved at the same pace as mainstream financial services. Attackers continue to exploit weak points in transaction protocols, leaving users and funds at risk.

“Bitcoin ATMs are a crucial access point for the crypto economy, but security gaps put users at unnecessary risk,” said Ehud Tal, CEO and Co-founder of SailoTech. “By integrating advanced cryptographic security into these machines, we are not just improving security—we are setting a new industry standard.”

The Partnership: Strengthening Security in Bitcoin ATMs

SailoTech’s state-of-the-art cryptographic solutions integrated into Bullet Blockchain’s extensive Bitcoin ATM network to enhance security, prevent fraud, and ensure a seamless transaction experience.

“This partnership is about innovation and trust,” commented the Bullet Blockchain team. “Together with SailoTech, we are implementing a new level of cryptographic security that will redefine how users interact with Bitcoin ATMs.”

Key Benefits for Crypto Users

Enhanced Security – Every transaction protected by next-gen cryptographic technology.

– Every transaction protected by next-gen cryptographic technology. Improved Fraud Prevention – Cutting-edge security measures block unauthorized access.

– Cutting-edge security measures block unauthorized access. A Safer, More Reliable Bitcoin ATM Network – Users can buy and sell Bitcoin with confidence, backed by Money Back Guarantee.



As Bitcoin adoption continues to rise, the need for secure, fraud-proof financial infrastructure is greater than ever. Through this collaboration, SailoTechnology and Bullet Blockchain are taking a proactive step in securing the future of Bitcoin ATM transactions and reinforcing trust in crypto-based financial services.

About SailoTech

SailoTech is a cybersecurity company specializing in cryptographic security for blockchain and cryptocurrency ecosystems. The company is committed to developing next-generation solutions that protect digital assets, enhance transaction integrity, and establish new security benchmarks for the crypto industry. ( LinkedIn )

About Bullet Blockchain

Bullet Blockchain (OTC: BULT) is a leading blockchain technology company focused on expanding cryptocurrency adoption through its large-scale Bitcoin ATM network and licensing of its Bitcoin ATM patents portfolio. By combining technological innovation with user-centered solutions, Bullet Blockchain aims to make Bitcoin transactions safer, faster, and more accessible.

Media Contact:

SailoTech

Etty Algarisi

Email: etty@sailo.tech

Phone: +972-52-3553521

Bullet Blockchain

Sharon Greenberg

ir@bulletblockchain.com

