Virginia Credit Union Recognized for World-Class Workplace for Third Consecutive Year

Richmond, Virginia, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virginia Credit Union, a member-owned financial cooperative with 1,100 employees and 490,000 members, has received the Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award (GEWA) for the third consecutive year.

Each year, the global research and analytics giant Gallup invites companies meeting a certain standard of excellence to vie for the prestigious GEWA, which recognizes the world’s best workplace cultures based on rigorous measurement of their employee engagement, leadership, and performance. Only 70 companies and organizations worldwide are being recognized in 2025.

“To be honored as one of the world’s best workplaces for three consecutive years, that’s truly special,” said Chris Shockley, President/CEO of Virginia Credit Union. “At VACU and our Member One division, we are committed to the well-being and success of our people because it’s the right thing to do and because we understand that an engaged, elite workplace drives exceptional service and value for our members.”

Gallup’s meta-analysis on team engagement and performance is the most comprehensive workplace study ever conducted, with data on more than 3.3 million employees in 347 organizations across 53 industries and 90 countries. Highly engaged organizations, such as Virginia Credit Union, significantly outperform their peers on important business outcomes.

“At Virginia Credit Union and our Member One division, living our mission and our values means total commitment to and investment in an engaged, enthusiastic, and encouraging culture centered on employee well-being, connection, and celebration,” said Virginia Credit Union’s MaryAnn Fatheddin, Executive Vice President - Human Resources & Enterprise Communications. “Our focus on our mission to be our members’ trusted provider of financial services begins with employees who find purpose and meaning in their work and who are truly encouraged and positioned to thrive.”

Despite momentous challenges in a rapidly evolving workplace, Gallup found that Virginia Credit Union continued to engage and develop its people in innovative ways, setting new benchmarks for workplace excellence.

“Congratulations to Virginia Credit Union and this year’s Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award winners for setting the standard for a thriving workplace. Your commitment to creating an environment where employees feel valued, heard, and empowered to do their best work is truly remarkable. By prioritizing both people and performance, you are shaping the future of work and proving that exceptional workplaces drive real results,” said Jon Clifton, Gallup’s Chief Executive Officer.

