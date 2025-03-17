Questex’s Vibe Conference Celebrates Record-Breaking 16th Year as the Largest Gathering of On-Premise Beverage Leaders Delivering Education, Tastings, Research, and Networking

NEW YORK, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Vibe Conference, the premier on-premise beverage conference for beverage executives, delivered record attendance with more than 900 attendees including chain restaurants, hotels, cruise lines, airlines, distributors, consultants, and agencies. The conference was held at the Town & Country Resort in San Diego, California, March 3-5.

Tim McLucas, Vice President of the Bar & Restaurant Group, Questex, said, “Vibe Conference 2025 was the largest event in our 16-year history, and attracted the biggest growth in first-time operator attendees, up 31% from 2024. The strong demand for new business relationships and new product innovation, highlights the importance of high-quality education and face to face interaction with industry stakeholders.”

Throughout the three-day program, operators learned about the latest beverage trends through education workshops, beverage tastings, research sessions and networking opportunities.

CORE Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE) is a 501(c)(3) national non-profit and the charity of choice for the Vibe Conference. It was founded by members of the beverage vertical. CORE raised a total of $94,350 for families in the food and beverage industry facing terminal illnesses or sudden losses.

Vibe Conference 2026 will take place February 23-25, 2026 at Town & Country Resort in San Diego, California. For sponsorship opportunities contact the Vibe Conference team here.

