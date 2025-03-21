Flowers on the Vine Expands with New Location in Willoughby, Ohio, Unveils Nationwide Franchise Opportunity

Founder Joanna Nachtigal-Zona, Flowers on the Vine

Flowers on the Vine announced a new corporate location in Ohio following non-stop growth in Cleveland.

...the market remains wildly underserved. Just last year, FTD reported over 20,000 unfulfilled orders—there’s demand, and we have the expertise to meet it” — Flowers on the Vine founder, Joanna Nachtigal-Zona

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready, flower lovers—Flowers on the Vine is blooming with a fresh location in Willoughby, Ohio. Owned by Founder Joanna Nachtigal-Zona, the new location offers a dynamic outdoor marketing model to the community, featuring a complete seasonal selection of Christmas trees and pumpkins, plus stunning floral arrangements year round. Meanwhile, the original Cleveland location is set to transition into a franchise, marking a significant milestone in the company’s expansion.For those seeking a stable investment opportunity, Flowers on the Vine stands solid in the ever-thriving $12 billion floral industry, according to Zona. The industry is further projected to hit $25 billion by the end of 2025 as stated on Artizon , a market research company.“The reason to invest in Flowers on the Vine is twofold,” says Nachtigal-Zona. “I bring the experience of a veteran floral franchisee, combined with my background as an educator. I know how to teach, and I know how to build successful businesses. Flowers have always been a staple in the gift industry, yet the market remains wildly underserved. Just last year, FTD ( Florists' Transworld Delivery ) reported over 20,000 unfulfilled orders—there’s demand, and we have the expertise to meet it.”Flowers on the Vine is committed to a strategic and data-driven approach to expansion. By leveraging insights from leading floral aggregators like FTD, the brand is pinpointing high-demand markets and actively securing franchise locations where they are needed most.Nachtigal-Zona and her team have also partnered with a nationwide real estate expert to help franchisees secure prime locations, working to create a seamless investment.“It really is a complete package,” Nachtigal-Zona adds. “With our dual-purpose retail model—serving both local customers and fulfilling online orders—we ensure multiple revenue streams. Flowers on the Vine is ranked among the TOP 250 florists in the FTD network, so franchise owners are stepping into a proven, highly scalable business.”Entrepreneurs interested in bringing Flowers on the Vine to their community will benefit from full franchise support, including marketing, branded elements, a streamlined operational model, exclusive access to national aggregators, and comprehensive training.Flowers on the Vine is now welcoming inquiries from entrepreneurs eager to join a brand that blends artistry with strong business potential. For more information on franchise opportunities, visit https://flowersonthevinefranchise.com/ or contact the Flowers on the Vine franchise team today.About Flowers on the VineFlowers on the Vine is a premier floral brand known for its exceptional quality, artistic arrangements, and seamless integration of online and local sales. Ranked among the TOP 250 florists in the FTD network, the company offers a scalable franchise model designed to empower entrepreneurs with comprehensive support, marketing expertise, and a turnkey operational system. To learn more, visit https://flowersonthevinefranchise.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.