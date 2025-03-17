R.W. Martin Expands RFID Scrub Dispensing Solutions with Installation at a Large Los Angeles Medical Center

R.W. Martin, a leading provider of industrial laundry solutions, is proud to announce the successful installation of advanced RFID scrub dispensing equipment.

Implementing RFID technology in scrub management addresses common challenges in healthcare facilities, such as inventory shortages and hygiene concerns.” — Chip Ottman

KENT, OH, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R.W. Martin, a leading provider of industrial laundry solutions, is proud to announce the successful installation of advanced RFID scrub dispensing equipment at a medical center in Los Angeles. This deployment marks a significant milestone in R.W. Martin's mission to enhance healthcare facility operations through innovative technology.

The integration of ABG Systems' automated scrub machines equipped with RFID tracking at the Los Angeles Medical Center streamlines the distribution and collection of medical scrubs. This system ensures that healthcare professionals have immediate access to clean apparel while maintaining strict inventory control.

Key Benefits of the RFID Scrub Dispensing System:

Enhanced Inventory Management: Real-time tracking of scrubs reduces loss and ensures availability and accountability.

Modular Scalability: 72 different combinations for customizable configurations.

Operational Efficiency: Quick and easy access to scrubs allows staff to focus more on patient care.

"Implementing RFID technology in scrub management addresses common challenges in healthcare facilities, such as inventory shortages and hygiene concerns," said Chip Ottman, President of R.W. Martin. "Our collaboration with the Los Angeles located medical center exemplifies our commitment to providing solutions that enhance operational efficiency and staff satisfaction."

R.W. Martin's partnership with ABG Systems, a global leader in RFID technology, enables the delivery of cutting-edge solutions tailored to the unique needs of healthcare environments. The White Box scrub dispenser, utilized in this installation, features a modular design that can be customized to fit various facility requirements.

In addition to scrub dispensing machines, R.W. Martin offers comprehensive RFID textile tracking systems that provide healthcare facilities with complete oversight of their linen and garment inventories. By embedding durable RFID tags into textiles, facilities can monitor usage patterns, reduce losses, and extend the lifespan of their assets.

For more information about R.W. Martin's RFID solutions and how they can benefit your facility, please contact:

R.W. Martin

4675 Mogadore Road

Kent, OH 44240, USA

Office: 330.673.8712, Ext 108

Email: COttman@rwmartin.com

www.rwmartin.com

About R.W. Martin:

Established in 1968, R.W. Martin is a trusted provider of new and used industrial laundry equipment, hot water equipment for concrete, food processing, and industrial use as well as offering a wide range of new and pre-owned machinery, parts, and services. With a focus on quality and customer satisfaction, R.W. Martin delivers tailored solutions to meet the diverse needs of its customer base.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.