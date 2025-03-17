Ozan Elektronik Para Strengthens Leadership Team to Drive Innovation and Growth

Ozan Elektronik Para has announced key appointments to its executive team, a new era of growth and innovation for the rapidly expanding fintech company.

With our renewed team, we're launching into 2025 with a powerful innovation drive. These strategic appointments represent more than just new hires; they're an investment in the future of Ozan.” — Özgür Gerçek, CEO

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ozan Elektronik Para ozan.com ), leading Turkish payment service provider, has announced key appointments to its executive team, signaling a new era of growth and innovation for the rapidly expanding fintech company. These strategic moves come at a pivotal time as Ozan prepares to launch groundbreaking services and solidify its position in the competitive financial technology landscape.Strategic AppointmentsIn a series of high-profile recruitments, Ozan has welcomed three industry veterans to critical roles within the organisation. Serkan Sınanmış joins as Treasury Director, bringing over two decades of experience in financial management from renowned companies such as Param, InGame Group, and Finansbank. His extensive background in financial reporting, budget planning, and treasury management is expected to significantly enhance Ozan's financial strategies and operational efficiency.Tansel Kılıç steps into the role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO), armed with 23 years of expertise in e-commerce, scalable architectures, and digital transformation. Kılıç's impressive track record includes technology leadership positions at Saran Holding, Demirören Holding, and LC Waikiki. His appointment underscores Ozan's commitment to technological innovation and its ambition to remain at the forefront of the fintech revolution.Completing the trio of new executives is Evren Tekin, who assumes the position of Operations Director. Tekin brings two decades of invaluable experience in payment systems and customer services, having held key roles at Dgpays and Mastercard Payment Transaction Services. His expertise in card and merchant operations, POS management, and payment solutions is set to streamline Ozan's operational processes and enhance customer experience.Driving Innovation and EfficiencyThese strategic appointments come at a crucial time for Ozan, as the company prepares to launch significant services that promise to reshape the financial landscape. One of these is the remittance service, designed to offer rapid and low-fee cross-border transfers between Türkiye and the UK and EU. This service aims to simplify international transactions and cater to the growing needs of a globally connected customer base.The new services are expected to drive a substantial increase in transaction volumes, making the efficiency improvements in treasury, technology, and operations brought by the new leadership team all the more critical.Ozan’s CEO Özgür Gerçek: “We’re Positioned for Growth”Ozan's CEO, Özgür Gerçek, expressed enthusiasm about the company's future, stating, "With our renewed team, we're launching into 2025 with a powerful innovation drive. These strategic appointments represent more than just new hires; they're an investment in the future of Ozan. Our goal is to firmly establish ourselves among the top three fintech companies in Türkiye while simultaneously expanding our global footprint."The new leadership team is poised to strengthen Ozan's position in the competitive fintech landscape by focusing on several key areas. They will work on enhancing financial management strategies to ensure optimal use of resources and maintain strong fiscal health. Driving technological innovation will be a priority, with a focus on developing cutting-edge solutions that meet evolving customer needs and industry trends.Streamlining operational processes will be crucial as the company scales, ensuring that Ozan can handle increased transaction volumes efficiently and securely. Additionally, the team will concentrate on expanding the company's product ecosystem, creating a comprehensive suite of financial services that cater to a diverse range of customer requirements.Future OutlookAs Ozan Elektronik Para continues its trajectory of rapid growth, the company is well-positioned to capitalise on the increasing demand for efficient, technology-driven financial services. The fintech sector in Türkiye and globally is experiencing unprecedented growth, and Ozan's strategic moves indicate its readiness to seize these opportunities.With a strong focus on financial inclusion and digital transformation, Ozan is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of payments and financial technology. The company's commitment to innovation, coupled with its strengthened leadership team, puts it in an excellent position to navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in the dynamic world of fintech.As the financial services landscape continues to evolve, Ozan's recent appointments and upcoming service launches demonstrate its proactive approach to staying ahead of the curve. By combining experienced leadership with innovative services, Ozan is not just adapting to change – it's driving it, setting new standards for what customers can expect from a modern, forward-thinking financial technology company.

