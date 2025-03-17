Charity seeks responses to disabled veterans impacted by DOGE

Washington, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAV (Disabled American Veterans) has launched a new initiative to solicit and highlight the stories of disabled veterans and spouses who have experienced service setbacks or been fired from jobs across multiple federal agencies as part of the White House and Department of Government Efficiency’s (DOGE) efforts to downsize the federal government.

The ‘Protect Veterans’ campaign aims to illustrate to lawmakers, policymakers and other federal executives the adverse impacts DOGE’s cuts are having on disabled veterans’ professional and personal well-being, as well as the veteran community at-large.

“It’s heart-wrenching to hear from veterans who are contacting us with fear and anxiety about the future of the benefits, services and health care they’ve earned,” said DAV National Commander Daniel Contreras. “But hearing from those who sustained illnesses and injuries in honorable service to our nation, only to later be arbitrarily fired via email by the same federal government they’ve devoted their lives to serve, is a gut punch. Our nation’s disabled veterans and their families deserve better.”

Their stories can be found at dav.org/protectveterans.

About DAV

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: keeping our promise to America’s veterans. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them, fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill, providing employment resources to veterans and their families, and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a nonprofit organization with nearly 1 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at dav.org.

