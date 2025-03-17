Limitless X Holdings, Inc. & Limitless Films, Inc. Announce Executive Producer Role in HIGH ROLLERS Starring John Travolta, Gina Gershon

Los Angeles, CA, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Limitless X Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: LIMX) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Limitless Films Inc., and its Chairman & CEO Jas Mathur have been credited as Executive Producers on the new action packed thriller High Rollers. The star-studded film, featuring Hollywood icon John Travolta, celebrated actress Gina Gershon, and renowned American rapper Quavo, premiered on Amazon Prime on March 14th, 2025, and is already trending at #3 on the platform.

High Rollers is a thriller film that was directed by Ives and was released on March 14, 2025. The film is set in the context of underground gambling, deceit, and power, and goes a long way in depicting how the lives of the players change as they get involved in the game.

The movie relates the story of a professional gambler (Travolta) who gets into a life or death struggle after a game turns deadly when he faces off against some dangerous rivals. High Rollers is an exciting film with excellent performances from its cast and a tight story that will keep you on the edge of your seat the whole time. High Rollers’ initial success is a clear example of the effectiveness of good storytelling and how A-list stars help shape the entertainment world today.

“This is just the beginning,” said Jas Mathur, Chairman & CEO of Limitless X Holdings Inc. “We are committed to producing high-impact, high-attraction films that captivate global audiences. High Rollers marks the first of many upcoming projects in collaboration with top-tier Hollywood talent, and we are excited to bring more groundbreaking films to the industry.”

Limitless X Holdings Inc. is launching its entertainment division, leveraging its strong network of A-list actors, influencers, and industry veterans to produce compelling cinematic experiences. Stay tuned for more major announcements on future film projects set to redefine the entertainment space.

About Limitless X Holdings, Inc.

Limitless X Holdings, Inc., is building a dynamic, value-driven and recession-proof ecosystem designed to help individuals “Look Good and Feel Great” by integrating health, wellness, entertainment, digital assets, community building, and brand development. The Company provides direct-to-consumer e-commerce, offering innovative products that empower people to reinvent themselves and become the best versions of themselves through the Company’s subsidiary, Limitless X Inc. The Company’s current products are focused on brain health, weight management and recovery.

For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or additional information, please contact:

Media Contact

media@limitlessx.com

Investor Relations Contact

investors@limitlessx.com

800-736-2030

Attachment

Figure: 1 Limitless X Holdings, Inc. & Limitless Films, Inc. Announce Executive Producer Role in HIGH ROLLERS Starring John Travolta, Gina Gershon

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.