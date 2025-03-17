AGOURA HILLS, CALIFORNIA, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MultiCorp International, Inc. (OTC Markets PINK: MCIC) MultiCorp International, Inc. is pleased to announce the receipt of a bank confirmation for available funds ready for transfer in the amount of $25,000,000 (twenty-five million USD) from Neoforma Inc., post deposit and clearance of 40 Brightwater LLC's accepted foreign currency into Neoforma Inc's Bank's FOREX account.

These funds will provide MultiCorp International, Inc. with the ability to cover expenses for legal services, auditors, market makers, a new board of directors and executive team, PR/IR firm, and a social media awareness group.

Immediately after closing the initial $50,000,000 (fifty million USD) loan from Edwards Capital N.A. LLC's correspondent bank, the short-term debt funding by Neoforma Inc. shall be repaid. The loan announced on March 14, 2025, is imminent.

About MultiCorp International Inc.:

(https://multicorpinternational.com/)

MultiCorp International, Inc., a diversified leader in health, energy, and agriculture, announces a series of strategic initiatives aimed at accelerating its growth and expanding its market presence. The company is actively pursuing joint ventures and acquisitions, is fortifying its organizational infrastructure, and is preparing for significant advancements in the stock market.

About Neoforma Inc.:

www.neoforma.co

Neoforma Inc. is a Minnesota based privately held corporation and a global leader in Software & Technology. The company has now diversified into International Finance including Private Equity and has operation globally, including India, UAE, UK, Mexico and the United States and serves clients globally. Its client base includes numerous global corporations as well as Government entities.

About Edwards Capital N.A. LLC:

(https://www.edwardscapital.ca/)

Edwards Capital is a private Family Office focused on comprehensive, proactive, and robust solutions in the enhancement of private wealth based on strategic initiatives in and approaches to specific asset classes and financial markets. The Office is dedicated to pursuing optimal bespoke solutions to achieve the best outcomes with consistent results.

About 40 Brightwater LLC:

40 Brightwater LLC is a private holding company focusing specifically on acquiring private entities and merging its holdings with public companies by leveraging its financial network and resources through its Managing Member, President & CEO Shannon Newby.

Contact Information: J. A. Coleman, J.a.coleman1512@gmail.com.

