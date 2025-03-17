Finacity Facilitates a US$ 30 Million Payables Finance Facility for ARZYZ Metals

STAMFORD, Conn., March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finacity Corporation (“Finacity”), a White Oak Global Advisors Company, announced today that it has successfully facilitated a new payables finance facility for use by ARZYZ USA, Inc., a U.S. subsidiary of Monterrey, Mexico-based ARZYZ S.A. de C.V. (“ARZYZ”), which is in turn one of Mexico’s largest companies in the non-ferrous metals sector and particularly in the manufacturing of aluminum alloys and the marketing of primary metals. The facility, which is drawable in US dollars by ARZYZ USA for up to US$ 30 million, will be utilised for general working capital purposes as well as for business growth.

About ARZYZ

ARZYZ is a 100% Mexican Company with more than 44 years of experience in its field. Based in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico, ARZYZ was founded in 1980 as a sustainable business unit initially focused on zinc recovery in the galvanizing industry. The most innovative aluminum company in Mexico, ARZYZ recycles scrap for the production of aluminum alloys and is a leader in the commercialization of non-ferrous metals generally. ARZYZ has 3 plants equipped with cutting-edge technology for recycling aluminum scrap and transforming it into alloys, which make ARZYZ one of the main suppliers of high-quality aluminum in Mexico. For further information, please visit https://arzyz.com/

About Finacity, a White Oak Global Advisors Company

Finacity, a White Oak Global Advisors Company, specializes in the structuring and provision of efficient capital markets receivables funding programs, back-up servicing, and program administration. Finacity currently facilitates the financing and administration of an annual receivables volume in excess of $200 billion. With resources in the USA, Europe, Asia, and Latin America, Finacity conducts business throughout the world with obligors in 210 countries and territories. Finacity is affiliated with White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, a leading alternative debt manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. For further information, please visit www.wofinacity.com.

For more information on this transaction, please contact:

FINACITY CORPORATION

Daisy Tay

Contact: +(65) 98-378-388

Email: dtay@wofinacity.com

Jim Leonard

Contact: +1 (551) 998-1498

Email: jleonard@wofinacity.com

Legal Disclaimer:

