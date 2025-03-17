Ambassador Brings Telepresence to Blackbird for Next-Generation Development Experience

Streamlining End-to-End Testing for Modern Architectures

DENVER, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambassador , the API development company, is integrating one of its legacy products, Telepresence Enterprise, into its new API development tool, Blackbird , to create a more comprehensive end-to-end development experience.

Telepresence Enterprise is based on the popular open-source tool, which enables developers to run a single service locally while connecting to a remote Kubernetes cluster. Ambassador expanded the value of Telepresence with additional features to provide enterprise-ready scale, collaboration, and security.

With the release of Blackbird API Development Platform in the Fall of 2024, Ambassador introduced the ability for developers to create and deliver high-quality APIs without the need for additional infrastructure. Blackbird provides a dedicated, hosted environment for testing, such as running and debugging code. Now, with the addition of Telepresence Enterprise to Blackbird, developers have the option to connect to their own Kubernetes clusters to run and debug code with remote traffic. With this evolution, Blackbird uniquely delivers a powerful, modular API development solution that improves developers' ability to stay focused and productive from API spec creation, through coding, testing, and finally delivery.

“We designed Blackbird specifically to eliminate friction between development and production resources by empowering the developers who build and test applications and APIs and relieving the ones who handle the infrastructure,” shares VP of Product Lori Marshall. “Ultimately, the goal is to deliver mature code more quickly.”

Blackbird makes it simple for front and back-end teams to work together in parallel by allowing developers to redirect traffic to a custom URL for specific deployments. Telepresence and Blackbird come together with the Code Run feature, where developers can choose to run code in the hosted environment or use the new Cluster Command to connect to their own K8s.

“With Telepresence and Blackbird together, users get the best of both worlds. By adding Telepresence, users can now make the choice of if they want to connect to their cluster or not,” shares Lori Marshall.

Blackbird was already deemed a 2024 Digital Innovator by Intellyx , garnered an honorable mention in the Magic Quadrant for API Management 2024 , and received recognition as the Best in Coding and Design tools at API World 2024. With the power of Telepresence infused within it, Blackbird is set to make even more waves.

All of Ambassador’s products serve to accelerate API development , expedite testing, and optimize the delivery of API resources. Blackbird is generally available now ( getblackbird.io ) for the public and the CLI can be downloaded here.

ABOUT AMBASSADOR

Ambassador makes tools that fuel growth by optimizing software development with APIs in today’s complex modern infrastructures. The company’s flagship product, Blackbird API Development Platform, builds on the success of previous innovations Edge Stack API Gateway and Telepresence to improve the velocity, quality, and security of API development and delivery. Founded in 2014, Ambassador is a remote company backed by top investors, including Insight Partners and Four Rivers Group. Learn more at www.getambassador.io .

Contact info:

Bailey DeCamillis

Marketing Manager

bailey@datawire.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.