Liver Health Supplements Market Will Surpass US$ 1,859.93 Million at 6.9% CAGR Growth From 2025 to 2034

The growing existence of liver illnesses such as fatty liver, hepatitis, and cirrhosis is driving the market demand.

The market is projected to grow at 6.9% CAGR from 2025 to 2034, driven by excessive alcohol intake worldwide.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏𝟖𝟓𝟗.𝟗𝟑 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟗𝟓𝟐.𝟑𝟗 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒, 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟗% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:The liver is accountable for discarding waste from the blood and reserving energy. This assists with other procedures such as generating cholesterol, controlling amino acids, and stockpiling glucose in the body. Milk thistle is a flowering herb Indigenous to Europe with liver-safeguarding attributes. As an antioxidant, silymarin assists in inhibiting inflammation that can cause liver illnesses. Silymarin also fights cell injury free radicals, prohibits fibrosis in the liver, and escalates enzymes required for detoxification.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:Artichoke an consumable plant from Mediterranean region, is a usual component in majority of liver supplements. The leaves are abundant in antioxidants that assist in prohibiting specific compounds from injuring the liver. Antioxidants such as cynarin and chlorogenic acids decrease the heightened levels of aspartate aminotransferase (AST) and alanine aminotransferase (ALT), enzymes linked with liver injury when their levels are elevated, pushing the liver health supplements market growth.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐢𝐝𝐞:The worldwide aging population is surging due to which the demand for liver health supplements is rising. As per the World Bank, in 2030, 1 in 6 people globally will be aged 60 years or over. Liver function organically reduces with age, rendering it more susceptible to illnesses, toxins, and injury from medicines and inadequate diet. Elderly persons are more likely to encounter situations such as fatty liver, liver fibrosis, and cirrhosis.𝐄𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐡𝐨𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞:The intake of alcohol has surged worldwide, causing elevated cases of liver injury and illnesses. As per the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, in 2023, in the US itself, 49.6% of teenagers consumed alcohol. Unrestrained alcohol intake causes situations such as alcoholic fatty liver, alcoholic hepatitis, and cirrhosis, all of which adversely influence liver health. Subsequently, more people are resorting to liver health supplements to reinforce detoxification and safeguard against the detrimental influences of alcohol.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:The market is continuously developing with several firms struggling to invent and differentiate themselves. Spearheading global firms dominate the market by capitalizing sizeable research and development and progressive techniques. Key industry players that dominate the liver health supplements market include:• Enzymedica• Himalaya Wellness Company• Integria Healthcare (Australia) Pty Ltd.• Irwin Naturals• Jarrow Formulas, Inc.• Nature's Bounty• Nature's Craft.• NOW𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:The region is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2024, North America accounted for the most significant share of the liver health supplements market. This is primarily because of growing cases of fatty liver illnesses.Asia Pacific is expected to become the fastest-growing region in the coming years. This is due to the growing consciousness of liver-connected health problems and increasing concentration on wellness. Surging levels of contamination and the acquisition of detrimental diets and lifestyles have caused elevated cases of liver illnesses, encouraging more people to look for prohibitive health solutions.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:The liver health supplements market is segmented into product, dosage form, and region.By product analysis, the herbal supplements segment is expected to witness the fastest growth due to growing demand for organic and plant dependent solutions for liver health. Consumers are becoming more aware of the advantages of herbal components such as milk thistle, dandelion, and turmeric, which are acknowledged for their detoxifying and liver-reinforcing attributes.By dosage form analysis, the capsule segment dominated the market. This is due to capsules being more favored, easy to swallow, and providing precise dosage, rendering them a favored option amongst consumers.𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:Which segment, by application, is expected to witness the fastest growth?The herbal supplements segment accounted for the largest market share.Which region held the largest liver health supplements market share in 2024?North America held the largest market share in 2024.What is the regional scope of the market?The market includes regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.What are the factors driving the market?The factors driving the market are the growing aging population and escalating alcohol intake.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Cholesterol Testing Products and Services Market:Vascular Stent Market:Clinical Operations and Development Market:Medical Specimen Tracking System Market:Neuroplasticity Enhancement Devices Market:Biotech Ingredients Market:𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 & 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐈𝐧𝐜:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. 