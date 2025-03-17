Ethical Web AI Launches "AI Vault," a Groundbreaking Enterprise SaaS Solution Designed to Protect Subscribers from Various AI Threats

Company Enters $1 Billion Marketplace Projected to Double by 2029

Advanced Beta Version is Being Demo'd to Major Prospective Partners

New Patent Filing, Company Infrastructure Build-out, Expected in 2Q-25



NEW YORK, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethical Web AI (d/b/a Bubblr Inc.) (OTCQB: BBLR), a leader in Generative AI innovation, today announced that it has launched its groundbreaking Generative AI enterprise security product – AI VaultTM. AI Vault is a groundbreaking, generative AI-powered enterprise security software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution built upon Ethical Web AI's growing AI intellectual property estate, including 3 US patents that have been developed over the past two years.

As a further enhancement of this product launch, Ethical Web AI has filed a new US patent (app.no. 19055968) titled Sensitive Data Protection for Generative AI. This patent describes a key process of dynamically detecting sensitive terms in Generative AI prompts.

As was previously outlined in its February 5 news release as the Company's next strategic initiative, this enterprise-level SaaS product is designed to protect enterprises from emerging cyber threats posed by uncontrolled employee use of ChatGPT, DeepSeek, and their peers while ensuring clients' sensitive information remains protected and confidential.

Leveraging advanced generative AI, AI Vault enhances threat detection, response, and prevention with real-time redaction of the subscribers' critical data. It has been designed specifically for AWS customers to become a seamless component of a scalable, secure Gen AI Marketplace enterprise proposition.

Twenty-seven per cent of enterprises have banned generative AI applications such as ChatGPT, according to the 2024 Cisco Data Privacy Study published in January 2025. The productivity, process optimization, and customer service benefits expected from widespread, growing commercial and enterprise AI adoption are being lost or threatened by poorly understood and inadequately managed risks.

Analysts at The Business Research Company project the Generative AI-in-security addressable market to see exponential growth in the next few years – from $0.8 billion in 2024 to $2.04 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.6%. Its report states, "The growth in the historical period can be attributed to the rise in cyber threats, the big data explosion, the development of generative models, new security challenges due to the vast number of connected devices, and real-time threat detection and response."

According to Fortune Business Insights, the broader, US generative AI market size was valued at $21.87 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach an estimated value of $220.27 billion by 2032, "driven by technological advancements, increased cloud adoption, demand for automation, and significant venture capital investments."

Commenting on the AI Vault launch, Chief Executive Officer Tom Symonds said, "We're thrilled to introduce a uniquely smart and feature-rich security solution for cloud-based enterprise users of generative AI. With 27 per cent of enterprises banning their employees' use of AI, we are offering a highly cost-effective, seamlessly integrated solution that we are confident will accelerate AI adoption globally by ensuring its privacy and safety.”

"We are privately demonstrating AI Vault in beta to highly prospective partners. Going forward, as we are approaching commercialization, we expect to publish our detailed demo program in the next few weeks," Mr. Symonds added. "We are making solid progress building out a deliberately lean but robust corporate infrastructure to include adding a Chief Revenue Officer, publishing a new investor presentation deck, and upgrading our website content for clients and shareholders."

How AI Vault Works

AI Vault serves as a secure generative AI aggregator, ensuring that third-party content providers (such as OpenAI) cannot trace the origin of user prompts. This anonymization guarantees complete confidentiality for enterprise users. Further, its Automated Redaction Engine instantly redacts sensitive terms in communications and logs, ensuring compliance and confidentiality.

Key AI Vault Features

AI-Driven Threat Intelligence: Uses generative AI to analyze vast datasets and identify patterns indicative of cyber threats.

Real-Time Anomaly Detection: Continuously monitors network activity to detect and neutralize threats before they cause harm.

Adaptive Security Framework: Evolves with emerging threats, ensuring long-term protection against AI-powered cyberattacks.



Key AI Vault Benefits

Bundled AI Licenses with Secure Architecture

Unlike other solutions that require businesses to procure separate generative AI licenses, AI Vault provides cost-effective pre-integrated AI licenses as part of its turnkey package.

Fully Encrypted Enterprise Deployment

AI Vault operates within a dedicated AWS environment for each client, containerizing product components — including an AWS RDS instance that stores all AI-generated prompts and responses.

Advanced-Data Redaction & Contextual Sensitivity Detection

AI Vault uniquely identifies explicitly defined sensitive terms and suggests additional potentially sensitive terms through LLM-based Named Entity Recognition (NER).

Patent-Protected Secure Workflow

AI Vault executes a structured, end-to-end anonymized process.

Multimedia Integration and Real-Time Data Handling

AI Vault provides rapid, turnkey, effortless deployment requiring no bespoke integration into existing infrastructure.

Cost-Effective and Scalable

As an aggregated AI solution, AI Vault not only enhances security but also reduces generative AI costs by 25 per cent.

About Ethical Web AI

Ethical Web AI is an AI-based cybersecurity technology company currently commercializing its enterprise AI VaultTM solution. Built upon its powerful IP and patent estate, it is the first in a planned suite of SaaS products to champion a private, safe, and high-value AI experience.

AI Vault initially targets the global enterprise marketplace with innovative solutions that protect businesses from advanced threats.

Media and investor contact – tom.symonds@ethicalweb.ai

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management. They are subject to several uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company's current plans and expectations, future operations, and financial condition. The Company reserves the right to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, future events or otherwise.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.