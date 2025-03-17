Liposome Market is Poised for 7% CAGR Growth, Projected to Reach USD 17.1 Billion by 2034, Fact.MR Analysis

Robust healthcare systems are focusing on advanced drug delivery solutions, boosting the demand for liposomes

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2024, the net worth of the global liposome market was estimated to be US$ 8,670.7 million, increasing from US$ 6,453.2 million in 2019. The overall market also witnessed a sharp rise in sales during the pandemic years due to the higher use of liposomal vaccine delivery product lines. The demand for liposomes is expected to increase at a 7% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. By 2034, the net valuation of the global liposomes industry is expected to reach US$ 17,123.1 million.Recent advancements in drug delivery technology have increased the importance and demand for liposomal formulations in the pharmaceutical manufacturing industries. The growing interest in present-day healthcare systems in nanomedicine is expected to further boost the utilization of liposomes, particularly liposomal nanoparticles.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9589 Key Takeaways from the Liposome Market Study ReportThe total demand for liposome drug carriers in North America is estimated to garner a revenue of around US$ 3,318 million in 2024. The United States market is estimated to be worth around US$ 2,922 million in 2024.The market for liposomal drug carriers in East Asia is estimated to be valued at 1,285 million in 2024. China, with a huge pharmaceutical industry base, remains the dominant player in East Asia and is estimated to hold more than 50% of the regional market share.“Research and development partnerships between pharmaceutical companies and liposome manufacturing industries remain the key strategy to scale up the business. As drug delivery methods are always evolving, the market participants are required to invest more in liposome delivery technology,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Liposome Market:Key players in the liposome industry include Novartis AG (Liposoma BV), Precision NanoSystems Inc., Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies (Johnson & Johnson), Encapsula Nano Sciences, Synpac-Kingdom Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Celsion GmbH, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Pacira BioSciences, Inc., Luye Pharma Group, Sun Pharma Industries Ltd, Shanghai New Asia Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., ENERGY DELIVERY SOLUTIONS, Creative Biolabs, Nanovex Biotechnologies SL, Insys Therapeutics Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Azaya Therapeutics, Avanti Polar Lipids, Inc., Breath Therapeutics (Zambon company), Getwell, Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd, Fresenius Health Care Group, Xellia Pharmaceuticals (Novo Holdings A/S), Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Baxter, GMPriority Pharma, and S. G. Biopharm Pvt. Ltd.Competitive Landscape for Liposome Market:Some top companies in the pharmaceutical sector provide more than half of the global demand for liposome formulation. Thus, the market is concentrated in nature as a whole. However, greater support by federal organizations for strengthening the pharmaceutical industries in emerging economies is anticipated to gradually fragment the market in the coming days.Recent Developments by the Liposomes Industry ParticipantsTaiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (TLC) and Endo International plc's subsidiary Endo Ventures Limited (EVL) established a partnership to commercialize TLC599, which is at an experimental stage. The announcement was made in June 2022. The innovative TLC599 chemical is presently in stage 3 of the development phase and can be injected to alleviate arthritic knee pain. In an effort to expand therapy choices, this innovative medicine has been developed by TLC which is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company in Taiwan.In January 2022, Acuitas Therapeutics and Pfizer signed a development and option agreement for the collaboration of intellectual properties. After this strategic partnership, Pfizer obtained a non-exclusive option to license Acuitas' lipid nanoparticle (LNP) technology for use in up to ten targets. This technology has potential applications in vaccine and pharmaceutical research that Pfizer hopes to use for new developments in the sector.Advancing Drug Delivery: A Key Driver for Liposome Market GrowthThe market for liposomes is mainly expanding due to growing demand for sophisticated drug delivery systems in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. Liposomes, which are nanoscale vesicles that can encapsulate hydrophilic and hydrophobic drugs, improve drug bioavailability, minimize toxicity, and facilitate targeted delivery. The increasing incidence of chronic diseases like cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and infectious diseases has driven the use of liposomal drug formulations. Also, continuous research and development work towards enhancing liposome stability, efficacy, and large-scale production further drive market growth. Market growth has also been supported by the regulatory approvals for liposomal drug products, like liposomal doxorubicin and amphotericin B.Growing use of liposomes in cosmetics, nutraceuticals, and foodstuffs is another crucial driver. In the cosmetics and skincare market, liposomes improve the delivery of active ingredients, enhancing effectiveness and penetration. Likewise, in the nutraceuticals market, liposomes are employed to enhance the bioavailability of vitamins and supplements, responding to increasing consumer appetite for functional and fortified food. Increased interest in nanotechnology-based drug delivery systems, combined with advancements in production methodologies like microfluidics and extrusion, is further boosting market growth. Additionally, increasing biopharmaceutical research, strategic collaborations among industry stakeholders, and increased government investments in nanomedicine are likely to drive the upward trend of the liposome market.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9589 Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:The global lipids active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market was valued at US$ 3,210.1 million in 2023 and has been forecasted to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 6.7% to end up at US$ 6,545.5 Million by 2034.The global functional powdered lipids market is forecasted to advance at a CAGR of 10.1% and reach a size of US$ 624.41 million by the end of 2033.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. 