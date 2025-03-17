Deposco to Highlight WMS Enhancements, Expanded MHE Integrations, and Supply Chain Intelligence Features at ProMat 2025

CHICAGO, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deposco, a leading provider of AI-powered supply chain software solutions, is unveiling significant advances in its Warehouse Management Software (WMS) alongside expanded platform integrations with material handling equipment (MHE) at ProMat 2025. These updates underline Deposco’s commitment to delivering high-impact core functionality, robust automation readiness, and real-time Supply Chain Intelligence (SCI) to help businesses navigate increasing complexities in their supply chains.

Intelligent WMS Innovations

Deposco's latest WMS release introduces sophisticated Order Fulfillment Profiles, delivering powerful capabilities to group, batch, and strategically allocate orders prior to pick wave release—dramatically reducing backorders while creating more intuitive workflows. The release also features advanced Directed Putaway intelligence that minimizes warehouse travel distances, optimizes space utilization, and provides seamless exception management. These strategic innovations reflect Deposco's ongoing commitment to anticipatory, guided fulfillment solutions that elevate operational excellence across the supply chain.

Expanded MHE Integrations

To help customers adapt to accelerating warehouse automation trends, Deposco has defined pre-configured integrations with over a dozen leading MHE systems, including ASRS, cobots, and AGVs. This approach ensures streamlined pilot testing, accurate ROI determination, and fast expansion of MHE for those looking to increase order processing capacity. Deposco customers are reaching exceptionally high throughput, processing hundreds of thousands of picks each week, using various market leading MHE like AutoStore and Locus Robotics.

Supply Chain Intelligence (SCI) Solutions

Deposco has extended the power of its end-to-end optimization platform with SCI shipping and executive intelligence solutions, which provide real-time, data-driven insights across critical supply chain functions. With SCI’s embedded AI capabilities, businesses can achieve:

Shipping Optimization : Identify immediate cost-savings opportunities and reduce freight spend—often by up to 5%—through intelligent carrier performance benchmarking and data-driven routing recommendations.

: Identify immediate cost-savings opportunities and reduce freight spend—often by up to 5%—through intelligent carrier performance benchmarking and data-driven routing recommendations. Root Cause Analysis : Spot inefficiencies in the order-to-ship cycle, such as misplaced inventory or suboptimal routing, and resolve issues before they erode margins or damage customer satisfaction.

: Spot inefficiencies in the order-to-ship cycle, such as misplaced inventory or suboptimal routing, and resolve issues before they erode margins or damage customer satisfaction. Proactive Decision-Making: Leverage advanced analytics to make informed changes—whether that’s reorganizing warehouse layouts or reevaluating carrier partnerships—that deliver sustainable growth.



“Simplifying complexity for our customers is at the heart of everything we do,” said Mark Joseph, SVP of Product at Deposco. “By strengthening our WMS, expanding integrations with emerging automation technologies, and enabling intelligent, data-driven insights through SCI, we’re empowering supply chain leaders to unlock game-changing efficiencies while positioning their businesses for the future.”

About Deposco

Deposco’s supply chain software maps out your success, accelerates execution, and navigates your growth journey, driving unparalleled efficiency and cost savings. Our AI-powered platform delivers actionable insights across the entire supply chain—from planning to execution—adapting like a GPS to keep you on the optimal path. With the industry’s most extensive collection of pre-built integrations for rapid implementation, we help over 4,000 of the world’s fastest-growing retailers, 3PLs, DTC businesses, and brands navigate over 165 million consumer orders globally.

Learn more at: https://www.deposco.com

Media Contact: Todd Craig, CMO, Deposco Tcraig@Deposco.com

