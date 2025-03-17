WaveMaker Launches Prefab Marketplace for 5G-powered Applications, Integrates Nokia Network APIs

Developer marketplace and library of pre-baked, API-integrated UI sub-assemblies and intelligent web/mobile journeys for industry use cases

PLANO, TX, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WaveMaker, the modern acceleration platform for professional application developers and large enterprises, today announced the launch of WaveXDTM, a marketplace of prefabricated app building blocks for simplifying, accelerating and scaling development of innovative, 5G-embedded applications by developers of all stripes.

WaveXD offers rich, pre-baked and tested application templates, intelligent journeys, LEGO-like UI blocks and visually appealing application themes, underpinned by powerful network APIs. Developers can simply customize or extend these ready-made “prefabs”, and combine them in different ways to compose powerful greenfield applications for a variety of 5G-powered use cases and industry verticals. Enterprises with existing business applications can use WaveXD by exporting and embedding these API-infused prefabs as web components in their current applications with just a few lines of code.

“As the global momentum around 5G monetization and telco network APIs builds, newer and newer creative applications are needing rapid prototyping and multiple agile turns between developers and customers before they are fit enough to be released to end users. WaveXD offers the perfect springboard for development teams diving head-first into such scenarios,” said Vikram Srivats, Chief Commercial Officer for WaveMaker. He added, “It lowers the barriers to developer adoption and seamless integration into business applications, unlocking value for both customers and vendors. And it elevates the role of the modern developer to a creative function within the enterprise by creating bandwidth for critical thinking and complex problem solving.”

With WaveXD, realizing use cases like fraud prevention in financial services by triangulating device identity, device location and SIM swap or boosting network performance for smart city cameras around a major public event using QoD APIs are no longer the bastion of developers with telecom packet core experience. Instead, moderate business application developers can now access the power and potential of sophisticated network-level capabilities, easily, quickly and cheaply.

WaveXD’s prefabs support a range of open technologies and frameworks, including Angular, React Native, Web Components and Progressive Web App architecture, integrating with Camara and Forum based APIs from leading providers like Nokia.

Nokia’s Network as Code platform with developer portal brings together telco networks, systems integrators, and software developers around the world into a unified ecosystem, without having to navigate the complexity of the underlying network technologies.WaveXD (including WaveMaker Studio) offers developers battle-tested, performant prefabs with inbuilt enterprise-grade security, consumer-grade UX and horizontal scalability.

“Nokia, with our industry-leading Network as Code API platform with developer portal, shares WaveMaker’s vision of democratizing expanding access to 5G and 4G network APIs and advanced capabilities by working closely with offering developers for creating easy-to-integrate, modular application building blocks infused with network APIs,” said Mikko Jarva, Head of Portfolio & Architecture CTO, Network Monetization Platform at Nokia.

He added, “In our view, by supporting developers with creating and testing network API components, WaveXD prefabs and the Nokia Network as Code platform can significantly lower the threshold for realizing are playing an

important role in the development of new network-powered innovations and the next generation of transformative applications for industries and business worldwide”.

WaveXD removes the grunt work and complexity associated with the low-level understanding, configuring and plumbing required with network APIs that are intrinsically designed to be atomic primitives and not application or experience-friendly. Developers can simply drag-drop prefabs from WaveXD marketplace into WaveMaker Studio, write any code extensions in JavaScript, bind to their data sources, configure no-code security and access, integrate with their custom test harness, source control and CI/CD pipelines, and deploy applications – all at warp speed.

WaveXD, along with WaveMaker Studio and AutoCode (Figma design-to-UI converter), is a powerful AI-powered jetpack that solves for that speed and iteration, underpinned by open standards code generation and zero lock-in.

