BigCommerce Transforms Commerce Beyond Order Capture with Pipe17 Partnership

Agreement extends Pipe17’s connectivity network to BigCommerce and Feedonomics customers to reach critical fulfillment endpoints

AUSTIN, Texas, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading provider of open, composable commerce solutions for B2C and B2B brands, retailers, manufacturers and distributors today announced a transformational partnership with Pipe17, a leading provider of AI-powered composable order operations. This partnership reimagines how modern merchants manage orders in an increasingly complex digital commerce ecosystem.

BigCommerce empowers brands, retailers, manufacturers and distributors of all sizes to sell online and capture orders seamlessly. Feedonomics, BigCommerce’s AI-powered product data feed management and order orchestration solution, helps brands list, manage and optimize product, inventory, pricing and order data across third-party channels, from ads, to social commerce, to marketplaces. The next frontier of commerce lies in the back office—turning captured orders into packages on consumers’ doorsteps or trucks on businesses’ loading docks.

Today’s customers expect to shop anywhere—through merchant-owned channels like their brand websites and mobile apps, marketplaces like Amazon and Walmart, social platforms like TikTok and Instagram, and increasingly AI agents. They also demand instant delivery and flawless order fulfillment, pushing brands to expand their fulfillment infrastructure with additional warehouses, third-party logistics (3PL) partnerships, generous returns policies and new technology.

As selling channels proliferate and fulfillment infrastructure grows in both size and complexity, problems rapidly shift to the back office—specifically order management. Merchants struggle to route orders and ensure order-related data is perfectly synchronized between selling channels, 3PLs, warehouse management systems (WMSs), customer service and back-office systems of record such as an ERP, and any one of dozens or hundreds of systems that touch order and order-adjacent data.

Pipe17’s order operations network transforms the way orders, inventory and data flow through the modern commerce landscape. Unlike outdated and monolithic order management systems (OMSs) that attempt to be the center of every integration, Pipe17 is built atop an AI-powered network composed of hundreds of endpoints. In partnership with BigCommerce, this dynamic, scalable, and composable approach gives merchants unmatched flexibility and control of their connectivity, product listings, order routing and order-related data flows.

With this partnership, merchants on the BigCommerce platform, as well as Feedonomics customers on any platform, can leverage Pipe17’s connectivity network to extend their coverage across critical fulfillment endpoints.

“Order Management is ripe for disruption, and Pipe17 delivers a game-changing solution with its innovative order operations platform,” said Travis Hess, CEO of BigCommerce. “BigCommerce has always made it easy for merchants to capture orders, and Feedonomics helps merchants sell everywhere their customers shop, and by partnering with Pipe17, we can now ensure those orders from both owned channels and third-party channels move smoothly through our customers’ fulfillment infrastructure and back-office setup, ensuring a seamless flow through the delivery process.”

“Commerce is all about delivering great customer experiences,” said Mo Afshar, CEO of Pipe17. “We’re proud to partner with BigCommerce to help merchants unify their commerce operations and stay ahead of the evolving digital commerce landscape. Together, with BigCommerce’s world-class API-first open commerce platform, product data management and order capture solutions and Pipe17’s order operations network that delivers the order management capabilities merchants need without the bloated OMS they despise, we’re enabling sellers to create better, more intelligent and further reaching customer experiences.”

"We saw during the height of the Covid pandemic, and beyond, the importance of accurately managing orders and fulfillment across multiple sales channels,” said James Grandefeld, Chief Operating Officer at Bona Fide Masks, “Our partnership with both of these great platforms lets us provide best in class service to our valued customers. We are excited about the partnership and what it means for us.”

To learn more about BigCommerce’s partnership with Pipe17, visit the company’s booth (#1944) at Shoptalk, March 25-27, 2025.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open SaaS and composable ecommerce platform that empowers brands, retailers, manufacturers and distributors of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides its customers sophisticated professional-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries rely on BigCommerce, including Coldwater Creek, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., MKM Building Supplies, United Aqua Group and Uplift Desk. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn .

About Feedonomics

Feedonomics is the leading data management platform powering omnichannel growth for the world's top brands and retailers. With its flexible technology and full-service support team, Feedonomics facilitates a variety of data and order management use cases across industries such as ecommerce, automotive, employment, travel, real estate, and more. Feedonomics has thousands of active customers, integrations with hundreds of ecommerce platforms and channels, and strategic partnerships with industry leaders like Amazon, Meta, Google, Microsoft and TikTok. To learn more about Feedonomics, a platform-agnostic BigCommerce subsidiary, visit www.feedonomics.com . For more information, please visit www.feedonomics.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

About Pipe17

Pipe17 Inc. provides AI-Powered Order Operations solutions for modern merchants and fulfillment service providers. Based in Seattle, Pipe17 is the fastest and easiest way to make omnichannel order flows touchless and cost-efficient, from order to inventory to fulfillment across DTC, B2B, and Retail. Pipe17 is the only ecommerce order operations solution that combines rapid deployment, seamless orders-to-anywhere automation, real-time visibility, and elastic scale. Learn more at https://Pipe17.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

Media contacts:

For BigCommerce and Feedonomics

Brad Hem

pr@bigcommerce.com

For Pipe17,

Jon Gettinger

jon.gettinger@pipe17.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.