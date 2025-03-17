WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, Global Network Management Solutions Market Size Witnessing a CAGR of 9.9% Expected to Reach USD 18 Billion by 2031 . The report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chain, key investment pockets, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.The global network management solutions market size generated $7.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $18 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2031.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A27918 Network management solution is used to equip, detect, supervise and sustain computer networks. Network management is crucial for configuration management and ensure regulatory standards of the network. Network management solution enables the solution to assure network changes are validated in a coordinated and controlled manner. Moreover, it also allows the solution to enlist the installed solution on nodes besides details such as versions and install dates. Furthermore, it also uses data collected from nodes to identify security risks associated with IT environment.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:CA Technology,Cisco,Cubro Network Visibility,Ericsson,Huawei,IBM Corporation,Juniper Networks,Kaseya Co. Ltd.,Live Action,Manage Engine,Micro Focus,NETSCOUT Systems,Nokia, Pasessler,Progress,Zoho Corporation.🔰 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/network-management-solutions-market/purchase-options The global network management solutions market report offers detailed segmentation of the market based on component, deployment model, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps investors, market players, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭, the solution segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the total share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the services segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.1% from 2022 to 2031.𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, the on-premise segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031. However, the cloud segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞, the large enterprises segment dominated the market in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global network management solutions market, and is projected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. However, the SMEs segment is estimated to showcase the highest CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, North America accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2031. However, market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:COVID -19 outbreak has significantly impacted the network management solutions market analysis.COVID 19 outbreak has significantly impacted the network management solution market.COVID 19 has exposed the vulnerabilities of many industries, especially those which are highly dependent on China to fulfill the demand of raw materials as well as finished products.COVID 19 has disrupted the supply chains. It also severely impacted the global economy due to shutdown of manufacturing and production across the globe.🔰 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A27918 𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘✦ By component, the solution segment dominated the network management solution market in 2021. However, the services segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.✦ On the basis of deployment, the on-premises segment dominated the network management solution market in 2021.However, the cloud segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.✦ On the basis of enterprise size, the large enterprise the highest revenue in 2021. However, the SME's is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.✦ Depending on industry vertical, the BFSI the highest revenue in 2021. However, the retail industry is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the near future.✦ Region-wise, the network management solution market was dominated by North America in 2021. 