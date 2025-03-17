SWITCH Diet Marathon: A European Initiative to Transform Food Systems

SWITCH Diet Marathon

Eight Events, One Mission for Healthier and More Sustainable Eating

BOLOGNA, ITALY, March 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SWITCH project officially launches the SWITCH Diet Marathon, a series of interactive events designed to redefine food consumption patterns across Europe. This initiative brings together key stakeholders—farmers, chefs, educators, healthcare professionals, and citizens—to develop local and scalable solutions for a more sustainable and health-conscious food system.

The First Stop: Sweden – The Marathon will begin in Sweden on March 17 with an event focused on the intersection of food, medicine, and sustainability. Hosted at GoCo Health Innovation City, this gathering will bring together experts from the pharmaceutical industry, food science, healthcare, and gastronomy to explore how dietary choices influence both personal health and the broader food system.

A key discussion will address the impact of weight-loss medications on food consumption and how nutrition can enhance or hinder their effectiveness. During the event will be highlighted the regional innovation through an exhibition of sustainable food solutions and a live cooking demonstration celebrating local ingredients. A special collaboration with the West Sweden Tourist Board and the City of Gothenburg will showcase the role of food in cultural identity and healthier eating habits.

As the first stop of the Marathon SWITCH Diet, this event sets the stage for a pan-European dialogue on the future of food, bringing research, policy, and community engagement together to drive meaningful change.

The SWITCH Diet Marathon will take place across the six Food Hubs of the project, each event reflecting local priorities, challenges, and opportunities and two intermediate stops: we will start in Sweden to move in Spain, France, Italy and Germany.

In each Food Hubs’ events, participants will engage in dialogues, workshops, and hands-on experiences that foster collaboration between food providers, hospitality professionals, educators, public health experts, and citizens.

The Marathon SWITCH Diet is part of a broader mission to promote healthy, sustainable, and inclusive eating habits. The events will explore practical and locally relevant strategies to reduce food waste, enhance nutrition education, and support regenerative food systems.

"The SWITCH Diet Marathon is not just a journey through different food cultures; it is a path to regeneration. Making food more sustainable is not enough—we must rethink it as a catalyst for transforming our territories, our health, and our planet. Through dialogue between science, agriculture, gastronomy, and local communities, we create concrete solutions for a food system that not only reduces its impact but also generates value, fertility, and well-being for all." says Sara Roversi, President of the Future Food Institute, Ngo leading theCommunication and Dissemination of the SWITCH project.

To participate in the Marathon SWITCH Diet events, visit www.switchdiet.eu.

SWITCH (Sustainable transition to healthy and inclusive food systems) is a European initiative funded by Horizon Europe with the mission of fostering a just, healthy, and sustainable food transition. The project focuses on research, innovation, and collaboration to improve food systems across Europe, aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Launched in January 2023, SWITCH brings together 20 partners and operates through six regional Food Hubs in Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, and Spain. These hubs serve as living laboratories where policymakers, food producers, researchers, and citizens work together to develop practical solutions for healthier and more sustainable food environments. The overarching goal of SWITCH is to improve understanding of knowledge, accessibility and facilitation gaps that limit present large-scale adoption of sustainable and healthy diets among European citizens and to develop and demonstrate appropriate innovative solutions and tools to facilitate policymakers and all the multi-actors of the European food system in the transition towards healthy and sustainable dietary behavior.

For more information on SWITCH, visit www.switchdiet.eu

SWITCH Communication Office:

switch@futurefoodinstitute.org | press@futurefoodinstitute.org

SWITCH Coordination Office:

switch.coordinationteam@cmcc.it

