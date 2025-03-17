Sourdough Market to Surpass USD 438.4 Million by 2035 with Expanding Applications in Bakery and Functional Foods | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The sourdough market is experiencing steady growth, driven by increasing consumer demand for natural, fermented, and gut-friendly baked goods. Rising health awareness, artisanal bakery trends, and product innovations are key factors fueling expansion. The market includes traditional bakeries, packaged sourdough products, and gluten-free variants, catering to a diverse consumer base.

NEWARK, Del, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sourdough market is anticipated to reach USD 279.6 million in 2025 and further expand to USD 438.4 million by 2035, registering a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing consumer preference for naturally fermented, clean-label bakery products and the widening application of sourdough beyond traditional bread. The market expansion is also fueled by evolving consumer habits, rising health awareness, and the growing demand for artisanal baked goods.

Consumer interest in healthy and artisanal baked goods has significantly influenced the demand for sourdough. The increasing appeal of handcrafted, fermented products with probiotic benefits is a major factor contributing to market expansion. The trend of home baking, which surged during and after the pandemic, continues to support market growth. Additionally, the availability of sourdough-based products across retail stores and e-commerce platforms has made them more accessible, further driving adoption.

Increased urbanization and greater demand for fast food products such as croque monsieur, pizza, etc., are driving the rapid growth of the sourdough-based market in Western Europe. Sourdough pizza base freezes better and tastes better in comparison to a traditional pizza base. As a result, this uses a by-product of sourdough pizza making which more readily lends itself to industrial production. The high demand for low-GI bread and baked goods in the European continent has led to increased demand for this particular ingredient's products in this day and age.

Bread with a high glycemic index contains chemical irritants that can return blood glucose levels to peak levels very quickly. Insulin and glucose spikes lead to rapid weight gain, diabetes, and various other health problems. By contrast, low glycemic index foods contain slowly digested carbohydrates that deliver a gradually slow rise in blood glucose levels. Because of this, consumer demand for low glycemic index desserts in Western Europe tends to be greater, and manufacturers are developing and launching low glycemic index sour dough desserts to cater to this demand.

The increasing popularity of traditional European bakery items that do not include gluten has created a thriving market for gluten-free bread products in Western Europe. Gluten intolerance is a condition that provokes an allergic reaction to gluten, a substance that occurs in various bowls of cereal, such as wheat and barley. Celiac disease is an extreme form of gluten intolerance that afflicts a small number of people. However, the number of people affected by this growing dramatically, which will drive its impact on the population to increase.

Sourdough is a great alternative utilized in bakery management in Western Europe due to its tactility and capacity to improve the flavor and texture of dishes in addition to lengthening their lives. It can be used to prepare a number of different baked goods and can be applied in several approaches, from dried. powder, live liquid cultures, and starter cultures to the dough.

Commercial Sourdough Production Trends 2025–2035

Advancements in fermentation technology and automation are revolutionizing commercial sourdough production. The adoption of uniform microbial cultures and controlled fermentation processes enables scalability while maintaining the artisanal quality of sourdough products. This technological progression addresses challenges related to prolonged fermentation times and quality consistency, paving the way for broader market penetration.

Impact of Health Trends on the Sourdough Market

The increasing focus on gut health and the benefits of bacterial fermentation have positioned sourdough as a preferred choice among health-conscious consumers. Its lower glycemic index, enhanced digestibility, and rich nutrient profile make it a favorable option for individuals seeking healthier bread alternatives. This alignment with current health trends is expected to sustain the market's growth trajectory in the coming years.





Key Sourdough Market Trends

Clean-Label and Health-Driven Demand: Consumers are shifting towards natural fermentation processes, favoring sourdough for its perceived digestive and gut health benefits.

Consumers are shifting towards natural fermentation processes, favoring sourdough for its perceived digestive and gut health benefits. Functional and High-Protein Innovations: Sourdough is being incorporated into functional foods like protein bars, wraps, and breakfast items.

Sourdough is being incorporated into functional foods like protein bars, wraps, and breakfast items. Artisanal and Premium Bakery Expansion: Increasing demand for artisanal bread and hybrid products in viennoiserie and pâtisserie is reshaping the market.

Increasing demand for artisanal bread and hybrid products in viennoiserie and pâtisserie is reshaping the market. Growing E-Commerce Sales: Online retail platforms are enhancing sourdough availability and visibility to a global consumer base.

Key Takeaways from the Report

The sourdough market will grow at a CAGR of 4.6%, reaching USD 438.4 million by 2035.

Consumer preference for natural, fermented, and clean-label bakery products is a major driver.

The market is expanding into functional foods, protein-enhanced bakery items, and online retail platforms.

Leading regions, including the U.S., Germany, and France, are driving innovation through unique fermentation processes and product hybridization.

"Gut health has become a growing area of focus for health-conscious consumers. Sourdough's ability to stay relevant on menus and shelves reflects this interest. With fermentation continuing to trend positively, the sourdough market is poised for sustained growth,"- says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights.

Country-wise Insights

How is the USA Sourdough Market Shaping?

In the USA, sourdough bread is becoming increasingly popular. This type of bread is made with a starter culture of wild yeast and bacteria, which gives it a unique flavor. The popularity of sourdough bread has led to a surge in the demand for this product. bakers are now competing to create the best sourdough bread in the market.

How Japan and Indonesia are growing as the fastest market?

In recent years, Japan and Indonesia have been growing as the fastest sourdough markets. This is due to the popularity of sourdough bread and the ability to make them at home.

Sourdough bread is made with a starter culture of yeast and bacteria. This culture is used to leaven the dough and give it a distinctive flavor. Sourdough bread is becoming more popular because they are thought to be more digestible than other types of bread.

What is the Performance of the Indian Sourdough Market?

Sourdough bread is a type of bread that is made with a sourdough starter. The starter is a mix of flour and water that is fermented with yeast. The fermentation process makes the bread more nutritious and easier to digest. Sourdough bread has been around for centuries, but it has only recently become popular in India.

The Indian sourdough market is growing rapidly. In the last year, the market has grown by 30%. This growth is driven by the increasing popularity of sourdough bread among Indian consumers. Sourdough bread is seen as a healthy alternative to other types of bread, and it is also very versatile. It can be used for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. The Indian sourdough market is expected to continue growing in the coming years.

How Will Market Players Target the Emerging Market of China for the Sourdough Market?

In recent years, the sourdough market has seen significant growth in the West. This popularity is now spilling over into China, where the market is expected to grow exponentially. So, how will market players target the emerging market of China for the sourdough market?

One way to tap into this growing market is by partnering with local bakeries and restaurants. By teaming up with established businesses, foreign companies can gain a foothold in the Chinese sourdough market without having to set up their own operations.

Another way to target this market is through online channels. There are a number of popular e-commerce platforms in China, such as Alibaba and JD.com. These platforms offer a convenient way for consumers to purchase sourdough products from overseas companies.

Finally, another avenue for marketing sourdough products in China is through trade shows and other events.





Competition Outlook

The global sourdough market is highly competitive, with major players focusing on product innovation, longer fermentation processes, and functional ingredient enhancements. Leading companies, such as Lesaffre, Puratos, Ernst Böcker GmbH, and Alpha Baking Co., are investing in R&D to develop probiotic-enhanced sourdough and hybrid formulations. The expansion of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer sales channels is also intensifying competition, as brands strive to capture a larger market share.

Leading Manufacturers

Puratos Group

Lesaffre

IBIS Backwaren

Philibert Savours

Boudin Bakery

Ernst Böcker GmbH & Co. KG

GoodMills Innovation GmbH

Alpha Baking Co. Inc.

CSM Bakery Solutions

Corbion N.V.

Aryzta AG

Lallemand Inc.

The Essential Baking Company





Key Segments of the Report

By Product Type:

Traditional Sourdough, Flavored Sourdough, Specialty Sourdough, Convenience Sourdough

By Claim Type:

Organic, Non-GMO, Gluten-Free, High Fiber, Others

By Packaging Type:

Retail Packaging, Bulk Packaging, Frozen Packaging, Others

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania

