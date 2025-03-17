Umrah and Ziyarah Forum Held Under Patronage of HRH Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Governor Madinah

MADINAH, MADINAH, SAUDI ARABIA, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Umrah and Ziyarah Forum (UZF) is returning for its second edition from April 14 to 16, 2025 (16 – 18 Shawwal 1446H), at the King Salman International Convention Center in Madinah, Saudi Arabia with an expanded profile, renewed content focus and new organisers.Held under the esteemed patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Governor of the Madinah Region, and presented by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, UZF 2025 will set new benchmarks for the Umrah journey , building upon the remarkable success of its inaugural edition. The event will bring together Umrah service providers, business leaders, policymakers, and innovators worldwide, reaffirming Saudi Arabia’s commitment to enriching the journey of the Guests of Allah while driving investment and transformation in the sector.The event is the largest and only of its kind, with the 2025 edition organised for the first time by Tahaluf, the strategic joint venture between Informa PLC, the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP), and the Events Investment Fund.The event will see an expanded global presence, welcoming attendees and exhibitors from more than 70 countries and introducing new content sectors, including technology, healthcare, airlines, mobility, and transport, to explore how cross-industry advancements can streamline the Umrah experience. The event will be a dynamic mix of a world-class conference, an immersive exhibition, and insightful workshops.“UZF 2025 is more than a forum; it is a movement dedicated to elevating the Umrah and Ziyarah journey through collaboration, investment, and innovation. We are privileged to be responsible for organising this unique and important global gathering that will shape the future of pilgrimage services and enhance the experience for millions of visitors,” said Faariss Khalil, Exhibition Director, Tahaluf.With the tagline ‘Enriching Every Step of the Umrah Journey,’ UZF 2025, sponsored by the Saudi Tourism Authority, aligns with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 developmental blueprint by serving as a catalyst for development and cultural awareness, in Makkah and Madinah, fostering collaboration, digital innovation, and service excellence. The Kingdom’s impressive milestone of welcoming over 14 million visitors to Madinah in 2023 underscores the growing importance of a seamless and spiritually fulfilling pilgrimage experience.Among the UZF 2025 line-up of sponsors, Rua Al Madinah Holding (Official Partner), Al Rajhi for Umrah (Strategic Sponsor), ⁠Tasheer (Strategic Sponsor), ⁠Knowledge Economic City (Strategic Sponsor), ⁠SAR (Platinum Sponsor), ⁠Taibah Investments (Makarem) (Platinum Sponsor), Tawuniya Insurance (Official Insurance Partner), Movenpick (Gold Sponsor) and ⁠Mansky (Bronze Sponsor) who will showcase pioneering solutions to enhance Umrah services and foster long-term industry collaborations. The event is also expected to attract more than 25,000 visitors, including business leaders, investors, Umrah travel experts and professionals, decision makers, diplomatic representatives, non-proﬁt organisations, media, entrepreneurs and innovators, and Umrah sector operators.Attendees will gain exclusive insights from high-level decision-makers, thought leaders, and global stakeholders through a dynamic conference program. The conference will feature deep discussions on the future of Umrah services, digital transformation, and operational excellence. Additionally, the accompanying exhibition will showcase innovations across hospitality, transport, sustainable practices, and smart pilgrimage services, setting a new benchmark for Umrah experiences worldwide.Tahaluf, which is behind some of Saudi Arabia’s biggest events, including the Kingdom’s award-winning technology event LEAP, is leveraging its strong organisational and marketing capabilities to expand the forum’s content and global reach and solidify UZF as the premier global platform dedicated to enhancing the Umrah and Ziyarah experience.For more information, visit: https://umrah-ziyarah.com/

