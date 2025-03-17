Cloud Managed Services Market Is Set to Garner Staggering Revenues By 2031

Increase in demand for cloud applications and less cost of cloud services and hyper-scaling capabilities drive the growth of the cloud managed services market

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global global 𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 was valued at $83.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $319.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2022 to 2031. The research offers a detailed segmentation of the global cloud managed services market based on service type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. The report highlights the dominating segments in terms of revenue and growth. This analysis is helpful in determining the segments to be tapped on and devising strategies in the coming years.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 - 320 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/754 Managed cloud services offer partial or complete management and control of a client’s cloud platform, including migration, maintenance, and optimization. An organization may assure the optimal operation of its cloud resources by utilizing the services of a managed cloud service provider. Outsourcing cloud management also helps firms to save expenses on hiring and training new employees. Furthermore, key factors that drive the growth of the cloud managed services market include, Rising rise in demands for cloud applications, which propels are propelling the growth of the global cloud-managed services market. Furthermore, lower costs of cloud services and hyper-scaling capabilities are also expected to aid in the growth of the cloud managed services industry. However, concerns regarding data security and privacy can hamper the market growth. Conversely, the growing demand for cloud and cloud services in SMEs is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the cloud managed services market during the forecast period.The report offers an extensive analysis of drivers and opportunities, Covid-19 impact, top segments, regions, and key market players. This report provides a source of guidance for leading market players, shareholders, investors, and new entrants to take necessary steps for consolidating their presence and availing a strong position in the global market.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cloud-managed-services-market/purchase-options On the basis of industry vertical, the BFSI segment dominated the overall cloud managed services industry market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to the demand for cloud services post the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the retail segment is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to the sudden growth of e-commerce and online retail applications post the outbreak of the pandemic, which is expected to fuel the growth of the global cloud managed services market.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞Leading market players of the global cloud managed services market analyzed in the research include Accenture, ALE USA, Inc., ALE International, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Atos SE, Cloudticity, Cisco Systems, Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Datacom Group Ltd., FUJITSU, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Infosys Limited, IBM Corporation, NTT DATA Corporation, NEC Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Rackspace Technology, and Wipro.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/754 Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the total market share, and is projected to continue its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the retail segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period.Based on service type, the managed infrastructure services segment contributed to the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the total share, and is estimated to continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the managed security services segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 17.3% from 2022 to 2031. The research also analyzes the segments including managed business services, managed network services, managed mobility services, and managed communication and collaboration services.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/754 Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to around three-fifths of the global cloud managed services market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the SMEs segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 15.7% from 2022 to 2031.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:Based on region, North America contributed to the largest share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global cloud managed services industry share, and will maintain its dominant share throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period.𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Cloud Robotics Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/08/19/2501669/0/en/Cloud-Robotics-Market-Is-Expected-to-Reach-43-73-Billion-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html cloud backup & recovery software market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cloud-backup-and-recovery-software-market Cloud Native Technologies Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cloud-native-technologies-market-A08796

