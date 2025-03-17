Zeta Gas Drives Energy Modernization and Sustainability Under the Leadership of Miguel Zaragoza

Miguel Zaragoza and Zeta Gas built key infrastructure in Mexico, Spain, and Latin America, strengthening their commitment to sustainability.

Access to energy must be safe, efficient, and sustainable. At Zeta Gas, we work to ensure that every community has a reliable supply while reducing the environmental impact of our operations.” — Miguel Zaragoza

WASHINGTON D. C., WA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The transition towards a more efficient and sustainable energy model is one of the main priorities of the global industry. In this context, Zeta Gas, under the strategic vision of Miguel Zaragoza , has led the development of key infrastructure in Mexico, Latin America, and Europe, consolidating its position as a benchmark in the distribution of liquefied petroleum gases (LPG).Energy Infrastructure: Ensuring Safe Access to LPGOne of Zeta Gas' most emblematic projects is the Butane and Propane Storage and Distribution Plant in Escombreras, Spain. This facility, approved by environmental authorities, reinforces the company’s commitment to safety, efficiency, and modernization in LPG distribution.At an international level, the company has established storage plants and distribution centers in Guatemala, Honduras, Costa Rica, Panama, and El Salvador, ensuring a reliable energy supply in the region. These investments not only strengthen energy infrastructure but also generate jobs and contribute to local economic development."Access to energy must be safe, efficient, and sustainable. At Zeta Gas, we work to ensure that every community has a reliable supply while reducing the environmental impact of our operations."— Miguel ZaragozaEnvironmental Commitment: Towards a More Sustainable FutureBeyond infrastructure expansion, Zeta Gas has championed sustainable initiatives aimed at reducing the sector’s environmental footprint."Zeta Gas, The Ecological Flame" ProgramSince 2014, the company has promoted this initiative in Guatemala to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote cleaner energy alternatives. This program has helped thousands of families reduce their reliance on firewood, contributing to forest conservation and reducing deforestation.Reforestation Efforts in Local CommunitiesTo mitigate environmental impact, Zeta Gas has led reforestation programs in Guatemala and other regions affected by indiscriminate logging. These initiatives seek to restore damaged ecosystems and promote a culture of sustainability, ensuring that future generations benefit from a more balanced environment.Innovation and Technology to Reduce EmissionsThe leadership of Miguel Zaragoza has also been key in modernizing the sector. Zeta Gas has implemented low-emission transportation fleets and developed storage systems that minimize gas leaks, aligning with international sustainability standards.This approach has positioned the company as a leader in operational efficiency and carbon footprint reduction, contributing to the development of a more responsible energy model.Recognitions: A Commitment to ExcellenceThe commitment of Zeta Gas to innovation and sustainability has been recognized with important awards in the energy industry, including:- Clean Technologies Award: Granted for the implementation of advanced systems that minimize leaks and emissions, meeting the highest international energy efficiency standards.- Environmental Quality Distinction: Awarded by Mexico’s Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (PROFEPA) in recognition of responsible energy management practices and positive environmental impact.Miguel Zaragoza’s Legacy in the Energy IndustrySince its founding in the 1960s, Zeta Gas has grown into a global leader in LPG distribution, with a presence in key markets across Mexico, Latin America, the Caribbean, and Europe. Behind this success is the vision of Miguel Zaragoza, who has successfully combined innovation, social responsibility, and sustainable development to transform the energy sector.Thanks to his commitment to efficiency and environmental sustainability, Zeta Gas not only provides energy to millions of homes but also promotes a responsible growth model that positively impacts the communities where it operates.

