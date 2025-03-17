Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev received Deputy Chairman of Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina

AZERBAIJAN, March 17 - During an informal meeting in Moscow, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko, and President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

15 March 2025, 20:00

