Orezone Provides Notice of 2024 Year-End Results and 2025 Guidance

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE, OTCQX: ORZCF) (“Orezone”) will announce its 2024 year-end and fourth quarter results on March 20, 2025, before market open, followed by a conference call and audio webcast at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET) the same day.

Webcast

Date: Thursday, March 20, 2025

Time: 8:00 am Pacific time (11:00 am Eastern time)

Please register for the webcast here: Orezone 2024 Year-End Results and 2025 Guidance

Conference Call

Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: 1-800-715-9871

International callers: +646-307-1963

Event ID: 9731374

About Orezone Gold Corporation

Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE OTCQX: ORZCF) is a West African gold producer engaged in mining, developing, and exploring its flagship Bomboré Gold Mine in Burkina Faso. The Bomboré mine achieved commercial production on its oxide operations on December 1, 2022, and is now focused on its staged hard rock expansion that is expected to materially increase annual and life-of-mine gold production from the processing of hard rock mineral reserves. Orezone is led by an experienced team focused on social responsibility and sustainability with a proven track record in project construction and operations, financings, capital markets and M&A.

The technical report entitled Bomboré Phase II Expansion, Definitive Feasibility Study is available on SEDAR+ and the Company’s website.

Patrick Downey

President and Chief Executive Officer

Kevin MacKenzie

Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Tel: 1 778 945 8977 / Toll Free: 1 888 673 0663

info@orezone.com / www.orezone.com

For further information please contact Orezone at +1 (778) 945 8977 or visit the Company's website at www.orezone.com.

