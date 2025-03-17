Climate and Clean Air Conference, 16-21 March

The Climate and Clean Air Conference 2025 is set to take place from March 16–21, 2025, in Brasília, Brazil.

This year’s theme, “Accelerating Action on Super Pollutants: The Road to COP30,” highlights the urgent need for decisive action. The event will bring together country representatives, global experts, and changemakers, united with over 180 partners, to drive accelerated solutions for mitigating super pollutants and safeguarding our planet’s future.

This year, our focus will be on advancing NDCs 3.0 commitments as investment plans, convening a Science-Policy Dialogue on Super Pollutants, and exploring gender equity as a catalyst for climate action. We will also examine sectoral policies that drive emissions reductions. By sharing real-world experiences and demonstrating leadership—whether as Global Methane Pledge and Clean Air champion countries or by leading sectoral or regional initiatives—we aim to deliver a powerful message at 30th Conference of the Parties (COP30).

Participants will engage in high-level dialogues with country representatives, leading scientists, and civil society leaders to shape the future of climate and clean air policy, with a strong emphasis on a just transition. Through breakout discussions on scientific assessments, practical solutions, and best practices within the CCAC’s six sectoral Hubs, they will collaborate with peers and partners to drive transformative action and lasting impact.

