TreQ Unveils Compass SG25B: The Open-Architecture Quantum Innovation Station

Builds a Faster Path to Quantum Research & Development with Industry-Leading Partners

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TreQ, the quantum systems engineering and manufacturing company, today announces the launch of the Compass SG25B to break down the barriers to quantum innovation. A turnkey, open-architecture quantum computing system, Compass SG25B is designed for researchers and developers eager to move their work forward without the bottlenecks of infrastructure logistics.

Built with extensibility, upgradability, and low-level access in mind, Compass SG25B enables quantum pioneers to push the boundaries of discovery, while leveraging the expertise of industry-leading quantum technology providers including Rigetti Computing, Qblox, QuantrolOx, and Bluefors.

"Quantum computing development shouldn't be held back by supply chain challenges or closed architectures," said Mandy Birch, CEO, TreQ. "Compass SG25B is an innovation station built for explorers. The open-architecture system frees researchers to focus on breakthroughs instead of lab infrastructure. With this launch, we’re not just delivering hardware; we’re delivering momentum."

Built from an Emerging Quantum Supply Chain

TreQ’s Compass SG25B is the result of innovations across the quantum ecosystem:

- Rigetti Computing provides the Novera™ 9-qubit processor, built with the same Ankaa™-class architecture powering its larger-scale quantum systems.

- Qblox delivers a modular control stack, designed to grow with evolving quantum research needs.

- QuantrolOx provides Quantum EDGE, an advanced qubit automation platform streamlining tuning and calibration.

- Bluefors contributes its Ultra-Compact LD dilution refrigerator, ensuring seamless integration of cooling and cryogenic control in a space-efficient design.

During a successful integration and test demonstration in February, the system met its target performance specifications. Today, the Compass SG25B is available for worldwide deployment, providing researchers with a fully realized, turnkey, open-architecture quantum computing system.

TreQ’s supply chain partners emphasize the strategic importance of open, accessible quantum systems:

"Open architecture unlocks innovative and creative solutions to the challenges posed by the transformative power of quantum computing. Rigetti’s Novera QPU brings high-fidelity quantum operations to Compass SG25B, enabling researchers to explore and innovate with confidence."

— Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, CEO, Rigetti

"The flexibility of open architecture is essential for establishing the breakthroughs required towards industrial-scale quantum computers. Qblox Cluster is the platform to bring out the best in SG25B in terms of speed to results, optimal fidelity and is ready to scale with the needs of its users."

— Niels Bultink, CEO, Qblox

"With QuantrolOx Quantum EDGE, researchers can automate and optimize their quantum experiments, accelerating time to results."

— Vishal Chatrath, CEO, QuantrolOx

"The Bluefors Ultra-Compact LD is engineered for efficiency and integration, making Compass SG25B a smart choice for labs that need seamless, high-performance cooling."

—Mikko Nurminen, CSO, Bluefors

Infrastructure to Bring Research to the Forefront

Compass SG25B is upgradeable and engineered for flexibility, ensuring institutions and enterprises can stay ahead with capital efficiency in the rapidly evolving quantum landscape.

TreQ is currently accepting bids for 2025 and 2026 reference sites. To be among the first to host an open-architecture quantum system, visit treq.tech/event/20250317pr or contact Gibson Armstrong at Gibson@TreQ.tech.

About TreQ

TreQ is a global quantum systems engineering and manufacturing company building and operating bespoke, open-architecture quantum computing clusters.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.