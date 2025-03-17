Shapewear Market Research Report Highlights Growth Prospects and Industry Trends with Forecast Till 2034

Shapewear Market

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2024, Shapewear Market Size was estimated at USD 5 billion. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% from 2025 to 2032, from USD 5.38 billion in 2025 to USD 10.49 billion by 2032. The main factors driving this market's expansion are rapidly changing lifestyles and expanding advertising and media campaigns.Shapewear, a niche but rapidly expanding category in the fashion and apparel industry, has seen a significant surge in demand over recent years. Driven by rising consumer awareness about personal appearance, the pursuit of fitness, and the growing acceptance of body positivity, the shapewear market is experiencing an era of transformation and innovation. According to the report, the global shapewear market is expected to witness impressive growth rates, with an increasing number of consumers integrating shapewear products into their everyday wardrobes for enhanced body contouring and confidence. The report provides an extensive evaluation of the market size, forecast trends, and regional performance, offering valuable data to stakeholders navigating this evolving landscape."𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲" - 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐚 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐰𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞• Victoria’s Secret• Zivame• Triumph International• SKIMS• Vedette Shapewear• Spanx• Hanesbrands• Jockey International• MiraclesuitOne of the primary drivers contributing to the robust growth of the shapewear market is the increasing demand for functional and aesthetic clothing that enhances body shape and posture. Modern consumers, particularly in urban centers, are exhibiting a preference for clothing that combines style with practicality. Shapewear meets this demand by offering products that provide both compression and support, improving posture while helping achieve a streamlined silhouette. Furthermore, the rise in disposable incomes, changing lifestyles, and growing participation of women in the workforce are factors that have led to an increased demand for body-shaping garments across different demographics.The report categorizes the shapewear market by type, offering a detailed analysis of several key product segments. These include Body Briefs, Seamless shapewear, Control Camisoles, Long Legs shapewear, Corsets, Body Shapes, and other specialized variants. Among these, seamless shapewear and body briefs are gaining significant traction due to their comfort, flexibility, and ability to remain invisible under different clothing styles. Control camisoles and long legs shapewear are also witnessing heightened adoption, particularly among consumers looking for versatile solutions that can be worn daily or on special occasions. Corsets and body shapes, traditionally viewed as restrictive, are undergoing a renaissance with contemporary designs that focus on comfort and ease of wear without compromising effectiveness.In addition to product segmentation, the report examines the market based on distribution channels, segmented into store-based and non-store-based channels. Store-based distribution, including specialty stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and brand-exclusive outlets, continues to dominate the shapewear market due to consumers’ preference for physically inspecting products before purchase. However, the non-store-based segment, primarily consisting of e-commerce platforms, is expected to witness exponential growth over the forecast period. The convenience of online shopping, coupled with the availability of a wide range of options, competitive pricing, and customer reviews, has made e-commerce a preferred channel for purchasing shapewear. Furthermore, the proliferation of mobile commerce and the influence of social media marketing are enhancing the visibility and accessibility of shapewear products among a broader audience."𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰" - 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐢𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬:Geographically, the report provides a regional analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America currently holds a significant share of the global shapewear market, fueled by the region’s fashion-forward consumer base, high disposable incomes, and strong presence of major shapewear brands. The United States, in particular, is a leading market for shapewear products, with increasing consumer interest in fitness and health contributing to market expansion.Europe follows closely, with countries like the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Italy demonstrating a consistent demand for high-quality shapewear. European consumers are increasingly favoring products that offer functionality without compromising on comfort and sustainability. As such, several brands in Europe are focusing on eco-friendly fabrics and inclusive sizing to cater to the region’s diverse and environmentally conscious consumer base.The Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Rising urbanization, increasing middle-class populations, and a growing awareness of body image are driving the demand for shapewear products in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The rapid growth of e-commerce in these countries, along with aggressive marketing campaigns and endorsements by celebrities and influencers, is further accelerating market growth. Moreover, the increasing penetration of international brands in the region’s emerging markets is providing consumers with access to a wider range of shapewear products that were previously unavailable.The Rest of the World segment, encompassing regions such as Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, is also showing promising potential. As fashion awareness grows and disposable incomes rise in these areas, the demand for shapewear is expected to increase steadily. Local brands, as well as international companies, are focusing on expanding their footprints in these emerging markets by offering affordable and culturally relevant shapewear solutions.The report highlights several key trends shaping the future of the shapewear market. One significant trend is the increasing demand for inclusive sizing and body-positive marketing. Consumers are increasingly seeking brands that cater to diverse body types and promote body confidence rather than perpetuating unrealistic beauty standards. As a result, brands are expanding their product ranges to include plus sizes and offering customizable options to meet the needs of different body shapes."𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭" - 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭'𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐛𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:Sustainability is another major trend gaining momentum in the shapewear market. Environmentally conscious consumers are driving demand for products made from organic, recycled, or biodegradable materials. Brands are responding by incorporating eco-friendly fabrics such as bamboo, organic cotton, and recycled polyester into their product lines. Additionally, ethical manufacturing practices and transparency in the supply chain are becoming important differentiators for shapewear brands seeking to build trust and loyalty among their customers.Technological advancements are also playing a pivotal role in shaping the market. Innovations such as seamless knitting technology, 3D printing, and smart fabrics are enhancing the functionality, comfort, and durability of shapewear products. 