Miguel Zaragoza Fuentes: Energy for Social Development in Mexico and Latin America

Through Zeta Gas, Miguel Zaragoza Fuentes promotes initiatives that ensure equitable access to LP gas and foster sustainability in vulnerable communities.

"Energy is a driver of development. Our mission is not just to distribute gas, but to do so fairly, ensuring it reaches those who need it most." ” — Miguel Zaragoza Fuentes

WASHINGTON D. C., WA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Access to energy is a fundamental right and a key pillar of social development. However, in many regions of Mexico and Latin America, low-income families still struggle to obtain safe and affordable energy sources.Aware of this reality, Miguel Zaragoza Fuentes , founder and CEO of Zeta Gas, has made energy inclusion one of his top priorities, implementing initiatives that transform the lives of thousands of people.Ensuring Equitable Access to EnergyOne of the biggest challenges in the energy sector is inequality in access to LP gas. To address this issue, Zeta Gas has developed social programs that ensure affordable prices for vulnerable communities, ensuring that no family has to resort to less safe alternatives like firewood or coal."Energy is a driver of development. Our mission is not just to distribute gas, but to do so fairly, ensuring it reaches those who need it most."— Miguel Zaragoza FuentesAdditionally, the company has promoted an energy education strategy, organizing workshops in rural communities to raise awareness about the safe and efficient use of LP gas.These initiatives not only improve the quality of life for residents but also reduce domestic accidents and optimize resource consumption.Sustainability and Environmental RestorationMiguel Zaragoza Fuentes’s commitment to social development goes hand in hand with his focus on sustainability. One of his most notable projects is a reforestation program in communities affected by deforestation, a strategy aimed at reducing dependence on firewood as an energy source and restoring degraded ecosystems.Through these reforestation efforts, Zeta Gas has promoted the planting of thousands of trees in various regions of Mexico and Central America, helping to reduce carbon emissions and preserve natural resources for future generations.A Legacy That Transcends the Energy IndustryBeyond environmental and energy impact, Miguel Zaragoza Fuentes's leadership has been crucial in job creation and strengthening the local economy. With over 7,000 employees, Zeta Gas has not only driven sector modernization but has also provided growth opportunities to thousands of families in the countries where it operates.From his childhood in Ciudad Juárez, Miguel Zaragoza Fuentes understood the importance of resilience and strategic vision. With determination, he founded Zeta Gas in the 1960s and has since led its international expansion, bringing energy to millions of homes in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, Peru, and Spain.His commitment to innovation and social responsibility demonstrates that businesses can be powerful drivers of positive change in society.About Miguel Zaragoza FuentesMiguel Zaragoza Fuentes is the founder and CEO of Zeta Gas, a leader in LP gas distribution in Mexico, Latin America, and Europe. His focus on energy inclusion, education, and sustainability has been key to the development of the sector and the improvement of thousands of families’ quality of life.

