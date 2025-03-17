New Online Platform Reshapes the Wallpaper Mural Industry, Empowering Designers, E-Commerce Sellers, and Interior Professionals

ISTANBUL, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new online platform is transforming the wallpaper murals market, creating fresh opportunities for designers, entrepreneurs, and interior project companies. By eliminating the complexities of production, inventory, and logistics, this platform enables creative professionals and businesses to sell custom wall murals effortlessly.





Transforming Spaces with Artistic Wallpaper Murals: A seamless blend of art and interior design.

A New Business Model for Designers to Monetize Creativity

Artists and designers now have a dedicated space to showcase their wallpaper mural designs and sell them to a global audience. The platform offers:

Direct Sales with Passive Income – Designers earn a commission each time a customer purchases their mural.

Exclusive Discounts for Designers – Artists can order their own murals at a reduced price and resell them on e-commerce platforms.

No Production or Shipping Concerns – The platform manages fulfillment, allowing designers to focus on creating and marketing their work.





“This platform removes the usual obstacles creatives face when selling their designs, making it easier for them to build a business,” said Ayhan Erdogan, Founder of Xwallx.com.

E-Commerce Sellers Can Launch a Wallpaper Mural Business with Ease

Entrepreneurs and online sellers can take advantage of a streamlined dropshipping model, allowing them to sell wallpaper murals without managing production or inventory. Key benefits include:

Sell Without Upfront Investment – Upload designs and list them in an online store without carrying stock.

Automated Fulfillment – The platform prints and ships directly to customers.

Access to Unique Designs – A wide range of exclusive, high-quality mural options helps businesses stand out.





With increasing demand for personalized home décor, this platform offers an accessible way for e-commerce sellers to expand their product offerings.





Where Creativity Meets Commerce: Designers can now monetize their artwork effortlessly.

A New Resource for Interior Designers & Large-Scale Projects

Interior designers, architects, and project-based companies can benefit from custom wallpaper mural solutions designed for residential and commercial spaces. The platform provides:

Tailored Murals for Interior Projects – Ideal for hotels, restaurants, offices, and luxury homes.

Bulk Discounts for Large Orders – Cost-effective pricing for high-volume purchases.

Worldwide Shipping with High-Quality Production – Ensuring seamless delivery to global clients.





“Our goal is to make premium wallpaper murals more accessible to interior professionals while maintaining the highest standards of quality,” added Erdogan.

Bringing Innovation to the Wallpaper Mural Industry

By connecting designers, online sellers, and interior firms, this platform introduces a new way to create, sell, and distribute wallpaper murals. Whether building an independent brand, launching an e-commerce store, or sourcing murals for large-scale projects, this solution simplifies the process while opening up new revenue streams.

Sign up today and start earning from your wall mural designs!

For more information, visit xwallx.com

