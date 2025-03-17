Taiwan's Waves of Wonder Wow at the 2025 San Francisco Bay Area Travel & Adventure Show

The Taiwan Pavilion at the Travel & Adventure Show San Francisco/Bay Area 2025 DIY Paper Lantern Making at the Travel & Adventure Show SF 2025 Taiwan Memory Box Game The Taiwan Map Board Game CelloKoko on the Global Beats Stage

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA), in partnership with China Airlines, EVA Air, STARLUX Airlines, EWorld Tours, and Mango Tours, participated in the San Francisco Bay Area Travel & Adventure Show, on March 15-16 at the Santa Clara Convention Center.This year, the Taiwan pavilion is designed around Taiwan Tourism’s 3.0 branding "Taiwan: Waves of Wonder", inspired by iconic visuals such as Cijin’s Rainbow Arch in Kaohsiung and the Island-wide Cycling Route No.1 map to showcase Taiwan’s diverse landscapes, from mountains to the sea, offering travelers wave after wave of excitement. The booth featured interactive activities every hour, including the Taiwan Memory Box Game, Year of the Snake Lantern DIY, Sky Lantern Blessing DIY, and Taiwan Map Board Game.TAIWAN'S RICH CULTURAL AND ARTISTIC LANDSCAPEDirector General Scott Ming-Chi Lai of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in San Francisco emphasized, "People are the most beautiful scenery!" Taiwan is not only home to world-class tech talent but also boasts a rich cultural heritage. When people think of Taiwan, they often associate it with delicious cuisine, the preservation of Chinese culture and traditional characters, indigenous cultures, Hakka and Minnan traditions, Mandarin pop music, tea culture, semiconductors, and technological innovation.In recent years, Taiwan has actively promoted cultural tourism, with the completion of world-class performing arts venues, including Taipei’s National Theater & Concert Hall, Taichung National Opera House, National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts, Taipei Performing Arts Center, and Kaohsiung Music Center, providing an excellent platform for classical music performances and international artistic exchange.SPECIAL MUSICAL PERFORMANCE AT THE GLOBAL BEATS STAGEThis year, Taiwan was honored to invite Taiwanese cellist Jung-Hsuan Ke (also known as CelloKoko), who currently performs at the San Francisco Opera, to present a special musical performance on the Global Beats Stage at the show. She performed the Taiwanese folk songs "Longing for the Spring Breeze" and "Oyster Woman", along with the classical cello piece "The Swan". Through music, she brought the audience into a season of renewal and conveyed Taiwan's hardworking rural spirit, and picturesque landscapes.EXPANDING THE NORTH AMERICAN MARKET WITH AIRLINES & DIRECT FLIGHTSAccording to San Francisco Office Director Sylvia Szu-Hsien Lee, in 2024, over 780,000 travelers from the Americas visited Taiwan, with:• 650,000 travelers from the U.S. (83% of the total from the Americas)• 110,000 travelers from Canada (14% of the total from the Americas)• U.S. and Canadian travelers combined accounted for 97% of visitors from the AmericasTo further expand the North American market, TTA has formed strategic alliances with airlines, leveraging 134 weekly direct flights between Taiwan and major West Coast cities, including San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, Los Angeles, and Ontario. This initiative aims to attract travelers from California and inland U.S. regions.EXCITING PROMOTIONS & GIVEAWAYSTTA continues to offer great Taiwan travel incentives, including: its "Taiwan the Lucky Land" lottery giveaways; Buy 1 Get 1 Free Taiwan High-Speed Rail tickets; and the Taiwan Pass for easy travel deals.During the Travel & Adventure Show, visitors took advantage of exclusive limited-time Taiwan travel deals, consulted Taiwan tourism experts, and participated in daily lucky draws for a chance to win round-trip economy class tickets from to Taipei and limited edition Taiwan OhBear plush pillows.STAY CONNECTED FOR THE LATEST TAIWAN UPDATESFollow Taiwan Tourism Administration on social media for more updates on Taiwan and upcoming events:• Instagram - Taiwan Tourism North America: @taiwantourism.na • Facebook - TECO in San Francisco: TECOinSF For high resolution photos from the Travel & Adventure Show, please visit click here

