Managed Application Services Market Set to Expand at a Staggering 10.8% CAGR, Reaching $16,441 billion by 2025

Rising demand for end-to-end app hosting, cloud migration, hybrid models, security, and outsourcing app maintenance fuels managed application services growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global managed application services market was valued at $7,311 million in 2017 and is projected to reach at $16,441 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2018 to 2025.Surge in demand for end-to-end application hosting due to increased cloud infrastructure, need to improve and secure critical business applications, and rise in sophistication level of application infrastructure drive the growth of the global managed application services market. In addition, increase in application complexity and in-house teams shifting away from legacy application support are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market. However, risks associated with application data security are anticipated to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 233 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5051 Based on service type segment, the application hosting services segment led the managed application services market in 2017. However, the application infrastructure services segment is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to its increased need of managed application services to provide reliable services for middleware infrastructure.Among the service steps, the application hosting segment contributed more than one-third of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to remain the lead revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the rise in adoption of cloud-based applications due to scalable infrastructure of SaaS platform as per the requirements of an organization, hassle-free regular updates and maintenance, and easy access from anywhere at any time. However, the application infrastructure segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.2% from 2018 to 2025, owing to the growing demand for Internet of Things (IoT) middleware and the evolving maturity of cloud application infrastructure. The report also discusses other service types such as operational services, application service desk, and application security and disaster recovery.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/managed-application-services-market/purchase-options The large enterprises segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its lead through 2025, owing to high adoption of IT managed services by large enterprises due to their ease of operation and time saving factors. However, the small & medium sized enterprises segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.5% from 2018 to 2025. Owing to new technological developments such as cloud computing and virtualization, small and medium-sized businesses are moving away from traditional IT architecture and adopting cloud-based IT infrastructure, which offers agility and high availability. In addition, rise in use of multitenancy and cloud management platforms among these businesses is expected to fuel the growth of the market.The global managed application services market was led by the web-based application services in 2017 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the mobile-based application services are anticipated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.Among the application types, web-based applications accounted for 70% of the market share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the study period. This is due to the growth in web application development trends such as chatbots and AI, blockchain, and motion UI. However, the mobile based applications segment is expected to supersede the web-based applications segment in terms of growth, growing at the fastest CAGR of 13.5% from 2018 to 2025. This is attributed to the growing trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD).If you have any special requirements, Request customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5051 In terms of revenue, North America accounted for nearly half of the total market share in 2017 and would continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. This region is estimated to exhibit large scale adoption of cloud computing platforms and solutions by enterprises to accommodate their growing need of modern infrastructure for scaling their operations. However, Asia-Pacific would grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.3% from 2018 to 2025, owing to favorable government initiatives encouraging the adoption of managed cloud application services in this region.Some of the key players operating in the managed application services market include BMC Software, Inc., Rackspace US, Inc., DXC Technology Company, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies Limited, International Business Management (IBM) Corporation, Wipro Limited, Navisite (Spectrum Enterprise), Virtustream, and YASH Technologies.Key Findings of the Global Managed Application Services Market :The application infrastructure services segment is expected to exhibit significant increase in terms of revenue during the forecast period.In 2017, the large enterprises segment accounted for the highest revenue according to organization size segment.The BFSI industry vertical generated the highest revenue in 2017.Asia-Pacific is projected to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5051 About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. 