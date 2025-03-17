c/side Launches Availability in AWS Marketplace

With just a few clicks, c/side’s solution allows businesses to protect themselves against zero-day browser-side attacks and meet new PCI DSS compliance requirements

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- c/side , a cybersecurity company specializing in browser-side third-party scripts, is now available in AWS Marketplace , a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

c/side’s availability in AWS Marketplace allows organizations to quickly implement important protection against one of the most vulnerable and most accelerating attack vectors : third-party web scripts. Through c/side’s man-in-the-middle proxy and AI-powered detection engine, organizations can monitor script behavior in real time, proactively block malicious code before it reaches users’ browsers, and maintain comprehensive visibility across their web supply chain.

c/side provides AWS customers with the ability to streamline the purchase and management of its solution within customers’ AWS Marketplace account.

“Businesses large and small are increasingly aware that their websites are only as secure as the third-party scripts they rely on for everything from payment processing to analytics to chatbots,” said Mike Kutlu, Head of GTM Operations, c/side. “Unfortunately, we’re seeing attackers increasingly target vulnerable third-party scripts as an easy way to compromise thousands of websites at once, as headlines continue to show . By offering deployment in AWS Marketplace, we’re making it easier than ever for organizations to close this zero-day security gap. Particularly as businesses race to meet PCI DSS 4.0.1 compliance requirements ahead of the March deadline, c/side offers a seamless solution that checks compliance boxes and can be deployed in minutes in AWS Marketplace.”

c/side’s platform allows organizations to:

Monitor and secure third-party web scripts in real-time

Block any malicious JavaScript code before it reaches users’ browsers

Track and analyze all script versions with AI-powered explanations

Meet PCI DSS 4.0.1 compliance requirements

Optimize web script performance with up to 22x faster delivery



c/side is now available in AWS Marketplace. For more information on c/side and its web security solutions, please visit https://cside.dev/ .

About c/side

c/side is a venture-backed cybersecurity company specializing in browser-side threat detection and protection. The company’s platform provides complete visibility and control over vulnerable first- and third-party scripts running on websites, protecting sensitive visitor data while ensuring optimal website performance. c/side’s innovative technology enables customers to secure their web supply chain against sophisticated attacks and streamlines compliance with regulations such as PCI DSS 4.0.1.

Contact

Kyle Peterson

kyle@clementpeterson.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.