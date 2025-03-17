Press Release

Nokia strengthens Worldstream’s hosting security with advanced DDoS Protection in the Netherlands

Enterprise customers using hosting services will benefit from fast network-based mitigation of most complex and high-volume cyberattacks and AI-driven threats.

Real-time, automated, next-generation DDoS protection to keep businesses running and unaffected during an attack.

Enhanced network resilience with Nokia Deepfield Defender and 7750 SR routers.

17 March 2025

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that Worldstream, a leading cloud infrastructure provider, will use Nokia’s network security technology to protect businesses in the Netherlands and globally against large-scale DDoS attacks. Nokia Deepfield Defender and 7750 SR routers have been deployed across Worldstream’s network to offer an eightfold increase in DDoS mitigation capacity. With this network security upgrade, Worldstream customers can now rely on fast network-based mitigation of even the most complex and high-volume cyberattacks and AI-driven threats.

“Cybercrime is evolving, and with the rise of AI in particular, security solutions need to evolve faster than ever before. We see that for hosting providers, traditional DDoS mitigation methods are no longer sufficient. With the Nokia Deepfield solution, Worldstream is now equipped with high-capacity, network-based protection that reacts instantly, rapidly detecting and eliminating threats before they impact businesses,” commented Matthieu Bourguignon, Senior Vice President for Network Infrastructure, Europe at Nokia.

Prior to the deployment, Worldstream was limited in its defense against large-scale carpet-bombing attacks – which target multiple IP addresses – that could disrupt entire customer networks. With Nokia Deepfield Defender and 7750 SR routers, Worldstream now provides real-time, automated, next-generation DDoS protection that scales with the network, ensuring that businesses stay unaffected and without costly traffic diversion or latency introduced by legacy protection.

“Security has become just as critical as performance in hosting services. Businesses expect resilience, and they need to trust that their infrastructure won’t be taken down by a single attack. With Nokia DDoS technology, we’ve made a major leap in protection. Our customers now benefit from ultra-fast mitigation, ensuring that their digital services remain available no matter what’s thrown at them,” said Ruben van der Zwan, CEO of Worldstream.

Nokia Deepfield Defender, combined with the 7750 SR routers, ensures that Worldstream's hosting customers benefit from real-time threat detection and mitigation in seconds. The solution offers line-rate protection across all peering interfaces, eliminating restrictions associated with single-server DDoS mitigation. Ultra-fast DDoS also provides protection for all DDoS types, including complex TCP-based application floods and botnet and proxy-based attack types, defending several customers against large-scale attacks at once.

Multimedia, technical information and related news

Product Page: Nokia Deepfield Defender

Product Page: Nokia 7750 Service Router

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, which is celebrating 100 years of innovation.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

About Worldstream

Founded in 2006 by childhood friends who shared a passion for gaming, Worldstream has evolved into an international cloud infrastructure provider. Since its founding, its mission has been to keep basic infrastructure predictable and transparent.

It offers affordable cloud infrastructure, with transparent and predictable pricing, to help IT business leaders confidently grow their IT maturity. Through its commitment to high-quality infrastructure, down-to-earth support, and straightforward pricing models, it empowers IT leaders with the ability to regain control over the security and costs of their digital workloads.

