Computer on Module Market Analysis: Expected Growth to $1,567.0 Million by 2027 at 5.2% CAGR

Increase in demand for computer on module components from the defense and aerospace industry and surge in need for industrial automation drive the growth of the global computer on module market.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 report released by Allied Market Research indicates that the market is expected to showcase a noteworthy CAGR of 5.2%, with projected revenue of $1,567.0 million by 2027. The market was valued at $1,117.6 million in 2019. The study is an insightful resource for businesses, shareholders, and new competitors, providing a detailed understanding of the overall market environment. It enables them to make informed decisions and economic choices aligned with their goals.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3323 Moreover, it focuses on top market segments and sheds light on growth factors and restraints in the market. The landscape of computer on module is expanding rapidly because of the rising demand for single-board computer components in the aerospace and defense sectors, along with an increasing demand for industrial automation. However, the intricate integration of advanced electronic devices is expected to restrain this industry's expansion. Nonetheless, the miniaturization of electronic devices is anticipated to offer profitable opportunities for industry expansion in the upcoming years.𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞AMR's research focuses on the global computer on module market, offering a thorough evaluation of the competitive landscape. The report provides details of top industry players, delivering relevant information for businesses, shareholders, and new entrants to identify market trends, potential opportunities, and threats.This knowledge helps promote innovation, enables informed decision-making, and develops successful business goals . Furthermore, the report emphasizes the different strategies utilized by these top entities to strengthen their position in the market.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3323 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:Aaeon Technology Inc., Adlink Technology Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., Compulab Ltd., Congatec AG, Eurotech Group, Intel Corporation, Kontron Europe GmbH, Smart Wireless Computing, and Texas Instruments Inc.The growth of edge computing is increasing the demand for powerful CoMs that can handle data processing closer to the source of the data. This reduces latency and decreases the need for cloud computing, making systems more efficient. For example, Nvidia's Jetson series, including the Jetson Xavier NX, is designed for edge AI applications. It offers robust processing capabilities for AI, robotics, and IoT applications. Also, it is used in autonomous vehicles and smart factories to process data instead of depending on the cloud.The global computer on module market is segmented on the basis of processor, form factor, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of processor, the market is divided into ARM, X86, and PowerPC. The ARM segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. However, the X86 segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the market.Based on industry vertical, the market is classified into industrial automation, aerospace & defense , consumer electronics, healthcare, and automotive. The industrial automation segment held the lion’s share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. In addition, the segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.The global computer on module market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA, and Europe. The market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027. However, the market across North America held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the market.𝟓𝐆 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧The CoMs that integrate 5G modules are one of the crucial considerations brought up by 5G networks. They are designed to provide ultra-fast data transfer, very low latency, and advanced IoT capabilities. All are essential for developing applications in autonomous driving, smart cities, and remote healthcare. For example, Variscite's CoM platforms, which incorporate 5G capabilities, are used in industrial automation and smart transportation systems to ensure seamless connectivity and rapid data transmission.𝐋𝐨𝐰 𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐈𝐨𝐓 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐰𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬The rise of IoT and wearable technology has created a need for CoMs that use low power while providing reliable performance. This trend is particularly relevant in sectors like healthcare and consumer electronics, where devices need to operate for extended periods without requiring frequent recharging. For instance, Raspberry Pi Compute Modules, such as the CM4, are designed for energy-efficient applications, making them ideal for low-power IoT devices, including smart home automation systems and portable medical monitoring equipment.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/3323 In summary, the AMR report offers an in-depth analysis of the global computer on module market, covering key investment prospects, recent trends, and the competitive landscape. In summary, the AMR report offers an in-depth analysis of the global computer on module market, covering key investment prospects, recent trends, and the competitive landscape. Utilizing this information can help businesses, shareholders, and new competitors make well-informed decisions, discover growth opportunities, and devise strategies to adapt to the evolving landscape of computer on modules. 

