Nexans enters into exclusive negotiations with Latour Capital for the sale of Lynxeo

PRESS RELEASE

Nexans announces having entered into exclusive negotiations with Latour Capital for the sale of Lynxeo for €525 million, subject to customary approvals

With the proposed transaction, Nexans would achieve major step on its strategy to become a Pure Electrification Player

Paris, March 17th, 2025 – Nexans announces today having entered into exclusive negotiations for the sale of its industrial cable division Lynxeo to Latour Capital, a France-based private equity fund, for an Enterprise Value of €525 million. This proposed transaction would mark Nexans’ exit from the specialty industrial cables activity in line with its strategy to refocus as a Pure Electrification Player.

Lynxeo is a powerhouse in specialty industrial cables and plays a key role as a fully integrated player, serving a diversified range of infrastructures industries in transportation, energy and automation. With a heritage of more than 100 years serving industrial champions, Lynxeo boasts a global manufacturing presence in Europe, Asia, and the United States of America, with 2,000 employees and annual standard sales of over €700 million.

Christopher Guérin, Chief Executive Officer of Nexans said: “ This agreement marks a pivotal milestone in our electrification journey. It will streamline our operations and ensure efficient resource allocation. Our long-term vision for sustainable growth and leadership in the electrification ecosystem starts now. Under Latour Capital’s expert guidance, Lynxeo’s future will shine brightly. Their wealth of experience and strategic insight will undoubtedly catalyze Lynxeo’s growth and innovation.”

“Lynxeo is a unique opportunity in the specialty industrial cables, ideally positioned in a highly fragmented and growing market. We firmly believe in Lynxeo’s strong growth potential and are pleased to embark on this exciting journey ” said Jean-François Beaudoin and Sylvain Dekens, Senior Partner and Partner at Latour Capital.

The relevant works council will be informed and consulted in connection with the proposed transaction. In addition, the proposed transaction remains subject to the fulfilment of customary regulatory approvals. On this basis, the closing of the proposed transaction could take place in the second half of 2025.

J.P. Morgan Securities Plc is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Nexans while Bredin Prat is acting as legal counsel on the transaction.





About Latour Capital

Latour Capital is an independent French asset management company with an entrepreneurial culture and extensive operational experience. With €4bn under management and a team of thirty professionals, Latour is positioned as an active investor, working closely with the management of its portfolio companies.

Focusing on companies with strong growth potential in France and abroad, Latour Capital benefits from the strategic vision of its two active founding partners, Cédric Bannel (founder of Caradisiac.com, among others) and Philippe Léoni (Chairman and CEO of the Spir group for 13 years and co-founder of Leboncoin website, among others), who have brought together a team of Partners with solid operational experience. Latour Capital thus highlights the specialised expertise of its team, with 50% of its partnership now made up of former managers, contributing to the development and growth of its portfolio companies.

For more information: http://www.latour-capital.com

About Nexans

For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrifying the future. With approximately 28,500 people in 41 countries, the Group is paving the way to a new world of safe, sustainable and decarbonized electricity that is accessible to everyone. In 2024, Nexans generated €7.1 billion in standard sales. The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services across four main business areas: PWR-Transmission, PWR-Grid, PWR-Connect and Industry & Solutions. Nexans was the first company in its industry to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives, bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group is recognized on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and has committed to Net-Zero emissions by 2050 aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Nexans. Electrify the future.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A. For more information, please visit www.nexans.com

Investor relations

Audrey Bourgeois

Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 00 43

audrey.bourgeois@nexans.com





Communication

Mael Evin (Havas Paris)

Tel. : +33 (0)6 44 12 14 91

nexans_h@havas.com

Olivier Daban

Tel. : +33 6 75 02 20 73

olivier.daban@nexans.com





