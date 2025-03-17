The Dealmakers Spotlight Ocean Quest’s AI & Robotics Advancing Global Sustainability at Investors Roundtable in Dubai

Juergen W.E. Roider, Chairman and Founder of Ocean Quest International

Shaping the Future of Ocean Farming, CO2 Storage, and Smart Deep-Sea Mining with Advanced AI & Robotics

Our mission is to overcome human limitations by harnessing technology to solve critical environmental challenges” — Juergen W.E. Roider

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ocean Quest International, a trailblazer in Robotics and AI-driven sustainability solutions, will take center stage at The Dealmakers’ Investors Roundtable in Dubai. Renowned for its cutting-edge innovations in undersea technology, the company will showcase its transformative work in Ocean Farming, CO2 Storage, and Smart Deep-Sea Mining—leveraging AI, blockchain, and autonomous robotics to revolutionize environmental projects worldwide.

A Vision for a Sustainable Future

At the forefront of innovation, Ocean Quest International is pushing the boundaries of what’s possible beneath the ocean’s surface. With advanced robots, drones, submarines, and AI-driven engineering, the company is spearheading breakthrough solutions, including the development of illuminated Undersea Spheres designed to support large-scale ocean farming and sustainable marine industries.

“Our mission is to overcome human limitations by harnessing technology to solve critical environmental challenges,” said Juergen W.E. Roider, Chairman and Founder of Ocean Quest International. “Through strategic partnerships and investment, we aim to accelerate the global impact of our initiatives.”

Tackling Climate Change with Large-Scale Kelp Reforestation

In one of the most ambitious climate initiatives to date, Ocean Quest International is planting one of the world’s largest kelp forests—stretching 2,000 miles from Swakopmund, Namibia, to Cape Town, South Africa. This vast marine ecosystem will absorb millions of tons of CO2 annually, playing a critical role in the fight against climate change.

To ensure long-term carbon sequestration, Ocean Quest is pioneering the deployment of eco-friendly CO2 storage containers at depths of over 2,000 meters, providing a sustainable solution that locks away carbon for centuries.



Revolutionizing Ocean Farming with Subsea Technology

Ocean Quest’s advanced submarine technology and Undersea Spheres are set to redefine ocean farming by enabling large-scale food and water production independent of coastal topography. With capabilities to operate at depths of up to 300 meters, these self-sustaining systems integrate artificial light, seawater desalination, and micro power plants—paving the way for year-round underwater agriculture. Early trials have already demonstrated success in growing underwater crops, including salad greens and vegetables.

Pioneering a New Era in Smart Deep-Sea Mining

With deep-sea resources offering vast untapped potential, Ocean Quest International is developing next-generation Deep-Sea Drones capable of reaching depths of 6,500 meters today and 11,000 meters in the near future. By 2030, the company plans to launch a sustainable deep-sea mining solution that allows for the harvesting of manganese nodules in the Pacific Ocean—without harming marine flora and fauna, setting a new ethical and environmental benchmark for the industry.

A Call for Global Collaboration

“Ocean Quest International is eager to engage with forward-thinking investors and partners who share our vision for a sustainable future,” added Roider. “With the right support, we can scale our impact ten times faster, driving technological advancements that benefit both the planet and future generations.”

Media Contact: Ocean Quest International AG

Website: www.theoceanroboticsproject.com

Email: info@ocean-quest.org

Address: Aeulestrasse 74, 9490 Vaduz, Liechtenstein

