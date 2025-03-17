Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market Projected to reach Approximately USD 60.4 Billion by 2031

Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market

Rising cyber-attacks, blackouts, and data threats drive demand for disaster recovery-as-a-service, ensuring business continuity and efficient data recovery.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global disaster recovery-as-a-service market generated $6.5 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $60.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 23.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 320 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A08313 Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market helps in eliminating any unplanned IT downtime that can negatively impact the sales, productivity, profitability, and consumer experiences. DRaaS helps in accelerating the data backup and restore process in case of any disaster such as hardware failure, earthquake, data breach, hurricanes, floods, and many others. These factors have boosted the disaster recovery-as-a-service market growth in recent years.The Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) industry is expanding rapidly, playing a crucial role in ensuring business continuity. DRaaS assists organizations in mitigating the effects of both natural and man-made disasters, including hurricanes, earthquakes, wildfires, power outages, and cyberattacks. This cloud-based service model enables businesses to back up their data and IT infrastructure on a third-party cloud platform. Disaster recovery data is accessed through a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model, allowing organizations to rely on service providers rather than managing disaster recovery resources in-house.The increasing demand for DRaaS is driven by its ability to minimize downtime, provide rapid recovery in case of disruptions, and safeguard against ransomware attacks.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/disaster-recovery-as-a-service-market/purchase-options Challenges in the DRaaS Market:Despite its advantages, the DRaaS industry faces some challenges, including bandwidth constraints linked to continuous data replication. Vendors must also meet strict recovery time objectives (RTO) and recovery point objectives (RPO) to ensure effective disaster recovery. Additionally, businesses must rely on their DRaaS providers during failovers, and since sensitive data is frequently managed, replaced, and retrieved, cybersecurity risks and risk assessment strategies are critical considerations. These factors could potentially hinder market growth.Market Growth Drivers:The growing importance of DRaaS in maintaining seamless business operations is expected to fuel market expansion in the coming years. Organizations of all sizes, including small, medium, and large enterprises, require cloud computing solutions to minimize scheduled outages and ensure system resilience. Solutions such as backup-as-a-service, storage-as-a-service, software-as-a-service, and replication services are gaining popularity to reduce system failures. DRaaS enhances IT management, accelerates disaster recovery, and ensures data center security—factors that will continue to drive market adoption.Market Segmentation:1. Operating Model: Managed DRaaS, Assisted DRaaS, and Self-Service DRaaS.2. Service Type: Real-time Replication, Backup & Restore, Data Protection, and Others.3. Deployment Mode: Public Cloud and Private Cloud.4. Organization Size: Large Enterprises and Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs).5. End-Use Industry: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT & Telecommunication, Government & Public Sector, Healthcare, Retail & Consumer Goods, Media & Entertainment, and Others.6. Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A08313 Key Market Players:IBM CorporationAxcientSungardAmazon Web Services, Inc.Cable & Wireless Communications LimitedTierPoint, LLCMicrosoft CorporationVMware Inc.NTT Communications CorporationRackspace TechnologyMarket Analysis & Competitive Landscape:The market report offers an in-depth analysis of global DRaaS trends, covering key segments, industry statistics, regional outlooks, investment opportunities, and leading market players. Additionally, the report highlights current trends and future developments that are driving market growth while also addressing potential challenges and constraints. Porter’s Five Forces analysis further examines market competition, the bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, and the threats posed by new entrants and substitute solutions.Impact of COVID-19 on the DRaaS Market:The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly boosted demand for DRaaS solutions. Given its role in mitigating disruptions caused by natural disasters, cyber threats, and business interruptions, DRaaS adoption has surged worldwide.The pandemic-driven shift to remote and hybrid work models has accelerated cloud adoption and the need for cloud-based disaster recovery solutions. Organizations increasingly rely on DRaaS for its flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and ability to support remote work strategies.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A08313 About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: + 1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.