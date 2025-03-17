Accelerating Innovation: Automotive Chip Industry to Surpass USD 121.3 Billion Globally by 2031 at 9.6% CAGR

The global automotive chip market is driven by factors such as an increase in demand for advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS).

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Automotive Chip Market by Component (processor, analog IC, discrete power, sensor, memory, others), by Vehicle type (passenger car, light commercial vehicle, heavy commercial vehicle), by Application (powertrain, body electronics, safety systems, chassis, telematics & infotainment systems), by Propulsion Type (ICE vehicles, electric vehicles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global automotive chip industry generated $49.8 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to generate $121.3 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 9.6% from 2023 to 2032. Automotive chips, also referred to as automotive semiconductors or microcontrollers, are integrated circuits (ICs) specifically designed for automotive applications. Automotive chips are essential components of modern automotive systems, enabling the control and management of a variety of functions within a vehicle.Prime Determinants of Growth:The global automotive chip market is driven by factors such as an increase in demand for advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS), a rise in demand for electric vehicles, and a surge in demand for autonomous driving. However, the complexity of design and high manufacturing costs are hampering the automotive chip market growth . On the contrary, increased focus on cyber security, and an increase in demand for connected cars are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the automotive chip market during the forecast period.The demand for electric and hybrid vehicles is growing globally. The decreasing cost of components such as lithium-ion battery, sensors, and microcontrollers are the major factors that is anticipated to develop a mass market for electrical vehicles in the near future. Furthermore, as electrical vehicles play a vital role in cutting carbon emissions and dealing with air pollution, it is getting heavily promoted by governments of all countries. Electric car sales, which include both battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), surpassed 10 million units in 2022, marking a 55% increase compared to 2021.Leading Market Players in Automotive Chip Industry: -Analog Devices, Inc.Infineon Technologies AGNVIDIA CorporationNXP SemiconductorsRenesas Electronics CorporationRobert Bosch GmbHROHM CO.LTD, STMICRO ElectronicsTexas Instruments IncorporatedTOSHIBA CORPORATION𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A11410 Furthermore, automotive chips are essential for the safe operation of cars, especially in safety-essential components like airbags, anti-lock brakes, and stability control. For instance, airbag systems use automotive chips to detect a collision and release the airbags in a split second. Similar to this, anti-lock braking systems employ them to track the speed of the wheels and modify the brake pressure to prevent skidding. Automotive chips are used in stability control systems to detect a loss of control and modify the throttle or brakes to help the driver regain control of the vehicle. The demand for sophisticated safety systems and components, including automotive chip, is rising quickly as safety is still given top priority by automakers. For instance, in January 2023, NXP Introduced advanced 28nm RFCMOS radar one-chip for safety-critical ADAS applications and autonomous driving systems. The new family of automotive radar SoCs is comprised of high-performance radar transceivers integrated with multi-core radar processors which are built on NXP’s S32R radar compute platform. Its application include blind-spot detection and automated emergency braking. The market is expected to continues to grow due to the various factors such as increasing government regulations, and rising consumer awareness of safety features.According to Bloomberg, the electrical vehicle market is expected to grow by 35%, by 2040. These increasing numbers of EVs across globe encouraged the chip manufacture invest in semiconductor foundry to fulfil further demand from EVs. For instance, in April 2023, Germany based Bosch Group acquired crucial assets from California-based chip manufacturer TSI Semiconductors Thus, it is major driver for chip manufacturers to grow globally, as chip are integral part of electric vehicles. Thus, surge in demand of electric and hybrid vehicles coupled with investment from chip suppliers propel the automotive chip market.In addition, the increase in demand for advanced driving assistance system (ADAS), surge in demand for electric vehicles, and rise in demand for autonomous driving accelerate the growth of the market . However, complexity of design and high manufacturing costs hamper the growth of the automotive chip market. Conversely, increased focus on cybersecurity, and increase in demand for connected car are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the global market of automotive chip.By product, the market is categorized into microcontrollers, logic ICs, sensors, analog ICs, and others. The microcontroller segment garnered the highest market share in 2021 and is projected to lead the market within the forecast timeframe. By application, the automotive chip market is categorized as powertrain, body electronics, safety systems, chassis, and telematics & infotainment systems. Among these segments safety system segment captured the significant market share as compared to other segments. By propulsion type, the market is categorized as ICE vehicles, and electric vehicles. The ICE vehicles segment dominated in the propulsion type segment garnered the highest market share in 2021 and is projected to lead the market within the forecast timeframe. The North American countries will have a higher market share across the North America region due to the highest adoption of automotive chips with high vehicle production which support the growth of the North America region and expected to growth with the substantial growth rate during the forecast period.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-chip-market/purchase-options For instance, in April 2021, NVIDIA Corporation launched its DRIVE Atlan platform, which is designed for autonomous vehicles and offers up to 1,000 TOPS of performance. 