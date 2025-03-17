PHILIPPINES, March 17 - Press Release

March 17, 2025 Senate must uphold due process amid ICC warrant issue -- Cayetano Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Friday reaffirmed the Senate's role as a guardian of legal rights and due process amid the issue of the International Criminal Court's (ICC) warrant against former President Rodrigo Duterte In a media interview on March 14, 2025, Cayetano emphasized the need for the Senate to uphold its integrity while ensuring that legal processes are followed, cautioning against actions that could trigger a constitutional crisis amid the ongoing debate over the ICC's jurisdiction. "You know my personal stand -- I'm avoiding politics, I'm avoiding partisanship. But y'ung pinaka-basic is due process and being able to seek legal remedies," he said. Cayetano pointed out that the Philippines' legal system requires any foreign warrant to be validated by local courts before enforcement, in accordance with the 1987 Constitution and existing Philippine laws. He questioned the manner in which the ICC's warrant might be executed, stressing that local courts should have the authority to decide before any individual is taken into custody and transported abroad. "Can they just come here, get a warrant, hulihin mo, at isakay mo sa eroplano?" he said. "My view is no, you bring the warrant to the DOJ or the police, they bring it to court, the court validates it, and upon validation our court orders his arrest based on that foreign warrant of arrest and based on the treaty," he added. Beyond the ICC issue, Cayetano emphasized the Senate's broader role in protecting constitutional rights and ensuring fair legal proceedings. He noted that the same principle applies to all cases, regardless of political affiliations, and reiterated his call for a balanced and just approach to legal matters. "The Senate's role is not to favor one political side or another. It is to uphold what is right. If we allow shortcuts now, it could set a dangerous precedent for any Filipino in the future," he said. As the legal debate over the ICC's authority in the Philippines continues, Cayetano called for clarity from the Supreme Court to guide the country's response. "It's the confusion that's the killer. The Supreme Court's guidance will be crucial so we all know the proper course of action," he said. Senado dapat ipagtanggol ang due process sa gitna ng ICC warrant issue -- Cayetano Iginiit ni Senator Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Biyernes ang papel ng Senado bilang tagapagtanggol ng legal na karapatan at angkop na proseso o due process sa gitna ng usapin hinggil sa warrant ng International Criminal Court (ICC) laban kay dating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte. Sa isang panayam nitong March 14, 2025, binigyang diin ni Cayetano na dapat panatilihin ng Senado ang integridad nito habang sinisiguro na nasusunod ang mga legal na proseso. Nagbabala rin siya laban sa anumang hakbang na maaaring magdulot ng constitutional crisis, lalo na't patuloy pa ring pinagtatalunan ang hurisdiksyon ng ICC sa bansa. "You know my personal stand -- I'm avoiding politics, I'm avoiding partisanship. But y'ung pinaka-basic is due process and being able to seek legal remedies," wika niya. Ipinaliwanag ni Cayetano na bago maisakatuparan ang anumang foreign warrant sa Pilipinas, kinakailangan muna itong dumaan at mapagtibay sa lokal na hukuman, alinsunod sa 1987 Constitution at mga umiiral na batas. Pinuna rin niya kung paano ipatutupad ang ICC warrant, at iginiit na dapat munang desisyunan ng korte sa Pilipinas ang anumang hakbang bago pa man dakpin ang isang indibidwal at ipadala sa ibang bansa. "Can they just come here, get a warrant, hulihin mo, at isakay mo sa eroplano?" wika niya. "My view is no, you bring the warrant to the DOJ or the police, they bring it to court, the court validates it, and upon validation our court orders his arrest based on that foreign warrant of arrest and based on the treaty," dagdag niya. Higit pa sa isyu ng ICC, binigyang diin din ni Cayetano ang mas malawak na papel ng Senado sa pagtatanggol sa mga karapatan ayon sa Konstitusyon at sa pagpapatupad ng patas na legal na proseso. Aniya, dapat pantay ang aplikasyon ng batas anuman ang partidong kinabibilangan ng isang tao. Nanawagan din siya para sa isang makatarungan at balanseng pagharap sa mga legal na usapin. "The Senate's role is not to favor one political side or another. It is to uphold what is right. If we allow shortcuts now, it could set a dangerous precedent for any Filipino in the future," wika niya. Habang nagpapatuloy ang diskusyon sa hurisdiksyon ng ICC sa Pilipinas, hinimok ni Cayetano ang Korte Suprema na magbigay ng malinaw na gabay upang matukoy ang tamang legal na hakbang ng bansa. "It's the confusion that's the killer. The Supreme Court's guidance will be crucial so we all know the proper course of action," wika niya.

