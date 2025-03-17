Textile Market Size Expected to Hit US$ 1,532.4 Billion by 2034, Exhibiting 3.7% CAGR: Fact.MR Analysis

Emergence of Smart Textiles with Military and Defense Accounting for Bulk of Purchases: Fact.MR Report

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals in its recently updated industry report that the global textile market is calculated to increase from a valuation of US$ 1,065.6 billion in 2024 to US$ 1,532.4 billion by the end of 2034.Textiles have vast applications in the home décor, fashion, healthcare, automotive, and military sectors, to name a few. Advancements in manufacturing technology are leading to the development of innovative chemical textiles, bioplastic textiles, and biomedical textiles. The sustainability trend and strict environmental regulations are pushing the demand for bioplastic textiles worldwide.Biomedical textiles are exhibiting high demand due to their biodegradable nature. These textiles offer high hygiene and are non-toxic in nature. They are available in both disposable and non-disposable forms. Manufacturers are producing biodegradable sanitary napkins, wipes, and adult and baby diapers. Integration of wearable electronics into textiles is one of the notable market trends. Sensor-integrated smart fabrics are gaining high traction. Smart textiles are already being widely used in the military and defense sectors.Growing demand for trendy and affordable clothing is opening up profitable opportunities for textile manufacturers. The customization and personalization trend is also set to push the sales of various types of textiles. The DIY trend is further increasing the demand for polyester textiles that can be used in home furnishing products such as cushions and pillows.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Key Takeaways from Market StudyGlobal demand for textiles is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2024 to 2034.The United States market is projected to reach US$ 197.1 billion by 2034.Sales of textiles in Japan are evaluated at US$ 74.4 billion in 2024.Polyester textiles are calculated to capture 19.5% of the global market share by 2034.Chemical textile sales are approximated at US$ 239.8 billion in 2024.“Integration of advanced technologies such as 3D printing and automation will complement the worldwide rise in the demand for textiles,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Textile MarketLu Thai Textile Co., Ltd; IBENA Inc.; Heytex Bramsche GmbH; Modern Woollens Ltd.; Bahariye AS; Fratelli Balli S.p.A.; Shandong Jining Ruyi Woolen Textile Co. Ltd.; Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Company Ltd.; China Textiles Ltd.; Paramount Textile Ltd.; Paulo de Oliveira, S.A.; Weiqiao Textile Company Limited; DBL Group; B.D. Textile Mills Pvt. Ltd.; Rhodia SA; Shandong Demian Incorporated Company; Shijiazhuang Changshan Textile Co., Ltd; Li & Fung Group; BSL Ltd.; Successori REDA S.p.A.; Shandong Jining Ruyi Woolen Textile Co., Ltd.; Invista Srl.Competitive AnalysisLeading manufacturers of textiles are adopting several marketing tactics such as innovations and R&D, regional expansion, collaborations, and mergers to earn high profits and stay ahead of the competition. To expand their regional footprint, industry giants are exploring opportunities in high-potential markets such as Latin America, Asia Pacific, and MEA.Leading companies are also investing in research and development efforts to create innovative textile materials. Differentiation through innovation is one of the key tactics aiding revenue growth.United States-based start-up Bucha Bio produces Shorai, an animal- and petrochemical-free biomaterial fiber using fermented renewable bacterial-nanocellulose and plant-based ingredients.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Textile Industry News:In March 2023, Schoeller Textil AG released its new sustainable collection produced from both bio-based and polyester and spandex materials.Donear Group acquired the Mayur Brand and PV Suiting distribution network of RSWM Ltd in August 2021. The company is looking to strengthen its global presence by enhancing its distribution portfolio.More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global textile market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).The study divulges essential insights on the market based on raw material (cotton, silk, chemical, wool, others), product (polyester, nylon, natural fibers, others), and application (fashion & clothing, household, technical, others), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR:The bioplastic textiles market is valued at US$ 915.6 million in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 2,128.1 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.8%.The technical textile market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3%, rising from US$ 242.2 billion in 2024 to US$ 406 billion by 2034.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. 