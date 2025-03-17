NAVEE Unveils ST3 and GT3 Series: Elevating Urban Mobility with Cutting-Edge Performance

SHENZHEN, China, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAVEE , ranking as the No.1 in Polymer Swing Arm Suspension Technology in the Electric Scooters market category and a rising innovator in electric mobility, is proud to introduce its latest electric scooters with early-bird promotion. The ST3 and GT3 series deliver a new level of electric scooter performance, with two new product lineups that bring extended range, extreme performance, and off-road capabilities. The new models are now available with substantial early-bird discounts.

NAVEE ST3 and ST3 Pro

The new ST3 and ST3 Pro push the limits of electric scooters even further with more power, better range, improved safety, and the smoothest ride possible.

With a new automotive-grade Damping Arm™ suspension system that smooths out the ride on both the front and rear wheels using four polymer arms, the NAVEE ST3 and ST3 Pro debut a new level of comfort beyond the limits of traditional e-scooters. On bumpy cobblestones, winter-damaged city roads, and even gravel paths, you’ll have a comfortable journey.

Its super-stable ride can’t eliminate your commute, but it should make it more of a breeze, especially when paired with our 48-volt platform, which delivers up to 1350 watts of peak power, giving you the oomph you need to climb up to 28% inclines with no power loss. And in sport mode, you can push the envelope up to 25 mph — handy for both an exhilarating ride and getting out of the way when you need to. When it’s time to stop, the advanced triple-braking system combines hydraulic disc, drum, and automotive-grade eABS and traction control systems for enhanced safety and a reduced braking distance.

The ST3 Pro’s 596.7 Wh battery system offers an extended, TÜV-certified range of up to 46.6 miles at max speed, and the ST3’s 477.36Wh battery delivers up to 37.5 miles, eliminating range anxiety. That’s further augmented by a proprietary regenerative braking system that can recapture up to 12% of your total range to push even further.

If cruising in style is a priority, the new ST3 Pro offers a built-in ambient lighting system integrated into the footboard with fifteen separate lighting modes, all conveniently controlled by the NAVEE app. Both models come with a headlight, taillight, and turning indicators.

NAVEE GT3 and GT3 Pro

For those looking for the best possible value for their money, the new GT3 series offers a fast and smooth ride paired with the range you need.

Like the more expensive ST3 series, the new GT3 series sets a new benchmark in urban commuting with quadruple shock absorption by featuring front dual-fork suspension and rear dual-cylinder suspension, significantly improving ride stability on bumpy and uneven surfaces.

Our internal testing shows that this provides up to a 40% improvement in shock absorption compared to single-shock e-scooter systems, enhancing comfort and safety on your ride.

With a 48-volt system delivering 1000 watts of peak power output on the GT3 Pro and 700 watts of peak power on the GT3, you can hit a top speed of 20 mph as you cruise around town. And the capacious batteries — 477 Wh for the GT3 Pro and 358 Wh for the GT3 — deliver up to 37.5 miles and 31 miles of range, respectively, and charge completely in just 8 hours.

Other features include an automatic headlight, taillight, turning indicators, a big LED display, proximity unlock, Apple FindMy support, and a water-resistant IPX5 rating, giving the GT3 everything you need for cost-effective transit and leisure, delivering a whole new grade of performance in urban commuting.

Availability and Launch Promotion

Early bird sales of all the four models starts today at the NAVEE store, with promotional discounts available for the next month, ending on April 17:

ST3 Pro: $1,299, $899 with early-bird discount .

. ST3: $1,199, $899 with early-bird discount .

. GT3 Pro: $1,099, $599 with early-bird discount .

. GT3: $899, $699 with early-bird discount.

All models will also be available on Amazon and the NAVEE official website .

About NAVEE

Founded in 2021, NAVEE has quickly emerged as a leader in the global electric mobility market. With a presence in over 30 countries and more than 200,000 users, NAVEE is revolutionizing urban commuting with stylish, reliable electric scooters. The company continues to invest heavily in research and development, ensuring it remains at the forefront of innovation in the electric mobility sector.

For more information, please visit https://naveetech.us/

Please access the press kit for more high-resolution images.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/43d29e5c-b2a7-4231-ba64-5be2e0109ce2

Contact: yiming@museperse.com

