Gaming Projector Market Growth: $1.1 Billion (2021) to $2.4 Billion (2031) at 8.4% CAGR

Rise in popularity of advanced gaming technologies drives the growth of the global gaming projector market.

The growth of the market is majorly driven by the increasing adoption of advanced gaming technologies coupled with the surge in growth of the esports gaming industry. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 ," The gaming projector market size was valued at $1.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2031.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A17136 A projector is an output device intended to connect to a computer application to replace a monitor or television in terms of displaying images. Further, the gaming projector projects images generated by a Blu-ray player or computer applications onto a large surface such as a wall or white screen. In addition, the benq gaming projectors are equipped with various projecting technologies such as digital light processing and liquid crystal display to offer a brilliant, colorful, clear image with good contrast, which is expected to provide growth opportunities for the gaming projector market.Further, the rise in disposable income in emerging economies is anticipated to drive the growth of the gaming projector market. However, lac high cost associated with gaming accessories acts as a prime restraint for the global market. On the contrary, the surge in the improvement of telecom infrastructure is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the high-frequency industry during the forecast period.According to the gaming projector market Analysis, the commercial segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021. The digital light processing (DLP)and liquid crystal display (LCD) segments collectively accounted for around 85.1% market share in 2021. The surge in adoption of in-home entertainment solutions has led to the growth of digital light processing (DLP)and liquid crystal display (LCD) segments; thereby, enhancing the gaming projector market growth.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A17136 Based on the technology, the digital light processing (DLP) segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global gaming projector market share . Reportedly, this segment is predicted to contribute majorly toward an overall market share in 2031. The growth of the segment over the forecast period can be attributed due to the many benefits that DLP projectors offer for gaming, including their high contrast ratios and fast refresh rates. However, the liquid crystal display (LCD) segment is predicted to register the fastest CAGR of nearly 10.75% from 2022 to 2031. The segmental growth over the next ten years can be attributed to the use of liquid crystal display technology by the liquid crystal display (LCD) projectors for producing high-quality images with low input lag, making them ideal for gaming.In terms of the application, the household segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global gaming projector market share. Reportedly, this segment is predicted to contribute majorly toward an overall market share in 2031. The expansion of this segment over the forecast timeline is due to the daily increase in the number of gamers in virtual gaming and the requirement for home setup for many gaming devices. However, the commercial segment is predicted to register the highest CAGR of nearly 10.39% from 2022 to 2031. The segmental surge can be due to the increase in the number of professional gamers and the rise in the prize money for gaming tournaments. Apart from this, the thriving esports sector will boost the growth of the commercial segment.Region-wise, Asia-Pacific holds a significant global gaming projector market share, owing to the presence of prime players in this region. Adoption of projector solutions across household and consumer electronics sectors is expected to propel the growth of the gaming projector industry in this region. Moreover, the surge in demand for smart home entertainment applications in Asia-Pacific countries such as India, South Korea, and Japan is anticipated to drive the gaming projector market trends in this region.The key players profiled in the report include Acer, Benq, JMGO, JVC, LG Electronics, Nebula, OPTOMA, Samsung Electronics, Seika Epson, Sony Corporation, VAVA, Veiwsonic, XGIMI Technology, Yaber, AAXA Techologies Inc., and Wemaq. Market players have adopted various strategies, such as product launch, collaboration& partnership, joint venture, and acquisition, to expand their foothold in the gaming projector market.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A17136 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :Wafer Level Packaging Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/wafer-level-packaging-market System in Package (SiP) Technology Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/system-in-package-technology-market U.S. Airborne LiDAR Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/US-airborne-lidar-market 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Gaming Projector

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.