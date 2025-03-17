Revolution in Automotive Lightweight Materials: Market Poised to Hit $126.76 Billion by 2030 – Allied Market Research

Surge in need for improved safety and augmented performance of the vehicle boosts the growth of the global automotive lightweight materials market.

OREGON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Automotive Lightweight Materials Market by Vehicle Type, Material Type, and Component: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030”The global automotive lightweight material market size was valued at $71.65 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $126.76 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.1% Europe was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $26.15 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $50.45 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.0%.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1601 Europe dominates the market in terms of revenue, followed by North America, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The U.S. led the automotive lightweight materials market share in 2020, and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to the changing automotive industry outlook.The growth of the global automotive lightweight materials market is driven by surge in need for fuel-efficient mobility solution and improved strength & safety of the vehicle. Moreover, consistent changes in design requirements of the automotive especially in electric vehicles and implementation of stringent emission norms by several policymakers are projected to create significant opportunity for lightweight materials during the forecast period.The composites segment is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities, owing to incraese in demand for fuel-efficient solutions along with improved strength.The IC engine powered segment to dominate by 2030-By vehicle type, the IC engine powered segment contributed to around four-fifths of the global automotive light material market share in 2020 and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2030. The fact that the available fleet across the globe is dominated by the IC powered vehicle drives the growth of the segment. However, the electric powered segment is expected cite the fastest CAGR of 10.4% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to the rise in penetration of electric vehicle and growing trend of usage of green mobility solution.🔰 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1601 The exterior systems and components segment to maintain the dominant share-Based on component, the exterior systems and components segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2020 and is projected to retain its dominance by 2030. Furthermore, the segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.9% throughout the forecast period. This is owing to the change in manufacturing outlook of the automotive development and growing adoption of the lightweight materials by the automotive manufacturers 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬-Hindalco Industries LimitedLyondellbasell Industries N.V.Owens CorningStratasys Ltd.Thyssenkrupp AGToray Industries Inc.Alcoa CorporationArcelorMittalBASF SECovestro AG🔰 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-lightweight-materials-market/purchase-options Europe, followed by North America garnered the major share in 2020-Based on region, Europe, followed by North America, held the major share in 2020, garnering more than One-third of the global market. The market across this region is also anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to the rising adoption of automotive lightweight materials and growing need for fuel efficient automotive solutions. The other regions studied in the report include Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. 