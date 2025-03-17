Application Security Market is Expected to Reach $33,941.00 million by 2030

Application Security Market

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 was valued at $5,973.00 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $33,941.00 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 18.7%. Increasing security breaches targeting business applications, surge in demand for application security in the retail and e-commerce organizations, and strict compliance as well as regulatory requirements for application security fuel the growth of the global application security market. In addition, rise in adoption of smart phone and surge in shift towards cloud accessed applications further fuel the growth. On the other hand, budget constraints for deploying application security restrain the market growth. However, integration of AI and ML in application security is projected to offer lucrative opportunities in the future. The global application security market growth is mainly driven by the factors such as rise in security breaches targeting business applications and strict compliance as well as regulatory requirements for application security. In addition, surge in demand for application security in retail and e-commerce organizations along with the upsurge in smartphone adoption fuel the demand for application security. Moreover, increase in sift towards cloud accessed applications has propelled the demand for application security solutions. However, budget constraints for deploying application security is anticipated to hamper the market growth to some extent. On the other hand, integration of AI and ML in application security is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the application security industry growth during the forecast period. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 Synopsys Veracode Whitehat Security RAPID7 Qualys HCL Technologies IBM Corporation Capegemini MicroFocus Cisco Systems Inc. By organization size, the global application security market share was dominated by the large enterprises segment in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years. This is attributed to the rise in adoption of application transformation strategies by large enterprises due to various benefits such as improved flexibility, lower operating costs, better collaboration, and improved time to application security market. The rise in development of applications leads to the need for implementing security across the applications to achieve greater data security and protect applications from vulnerabilities. However, the small & medium enterprise segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate, owing to the fact that small businesses are at a much greater risk of cyber threats as they mostly do not have the resources to defend against cyber-attacks.Based on on-premise, the deployment segment held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the application security market. On-premise-based solutions are known for better maintenance of servers, and continuous system facilitates the implementation of these application security solutions. This factor drives the growth of the segment. Furthermore, the cloud segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period. Rising number of organizations around the globe are moving their application workloads to the cloud to become more agile, lower costs, and reduce time to market. This in turn boosts the demand for cloud segment. Based on component, the solution segment dominated the market in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the application security market. The rise in demand for mobile application security as well as web application security drives the growth of this segment. On the other hand, the services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period, as it ensures effective functioning of application security software throughout the process. In 2020, the solution segment exhibited the highest application security market share in and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years. The rise in demand for mobile application security as well as web application security drives the growth of this segment. For instance, surge in internet penetration as well as adoption of BYOD policies across the organizations has led to the surge in use of a personal devices including smartphones, smart wearable, laptops, and tablets to access organization information. Hence, there is surge in demand for application security solutions to avoid data breaches regarding mobile application. 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬: Based on region, the market across North America dominated with lion's share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the application security market. This is attributed to the proliferation of mobile devices and increase in cloud based networking along with the presence of major key players. On the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 21.3% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to the growth in occurrence of security breaches that targets business applications. In addition, the region is experiencing growth in number of SMEs, which further fuels the growth of the market in this province.

