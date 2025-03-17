CYCJET Yuchang Industry invites you to attend CHINAPLAS 2025 International Rubber and Plastics Exhibition

SHANGHAI, March 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exhibition name: The 37th China International Plastics and Rubber Industry Exhibition (CHINAPLAS 2025)

Exhibition time: April 15-18, 2025

Exhibition location: Shenzhen International Convention and Exhibition Center (Bao'an New Hall)

CYCJET booth number: 8W81



1. About CHINAPLAS 2025

Founded in 1983, CHINAPLAS is one of the most influential exhibitions in the global plastics and rubber industry. The 2025 exhibition will focus on sustainable development and innovation, with an exhibition area of 380,000 square meters and more than 4,000 well-known exhibitors.

The exhibition not only brings together the latest technologies and products in the industry, but also holds the Global Rubber and Plastic Industry Development Trend and Technology Summit Forum at the same time, focusing on emerging industries such as new energy vehicles, photovoltaics, wind power, hydrogen energy, and discussing hot topics such as digital empowerment and green energy. In addition, the exhibition is expected to attract 250,000 professional buyers from 150 countries and regions, of which overseas visitors account for about 25%, this is not only a weather vane for the development of the industry, but also an excellent opportunity for companies to demonstrate their strength and expand the market, and fully demonstrate the high-value utilization and high-tech production of plastic recycling.

2. About CYCJET

CYCJET Yuchang Industrial Co., Ltd., as a leader in product identification solutions, has participated in the CHINAPLAS International Rubber and Plastics Exhibition for six consecutive years. With its outstanding laser inkjet technology and product performance, CYCJET has accumulated rich experience in the field of identification equipment and has won wide market recognition. At this exhibition, we will bring star products such as CYCJET series UV inkjet printers, laser machines, portable handheld inkjet printers, etc. to present you with the latest technological achievements.

1. UV inkjet printer: It adopts advanced UV inkjet technology to achieve high-precision inkjet coding, can perform high-precision coding on the surface of various materials, and can dynamically adjust the content according to the real-time needs of the production line. It is widely used in packaging identification in food, beverage, pharmaceutical and other industries.

2. Laser marking machine: It adopts non-contact processing method, which will not cause physical damage to the workpiece and ensure the original accuracy of the workpiece. In addition, the laser marking machine supports real-time data printing, which can meet the needs of complex industrial production. It can engrave clear and permanent marks on the surface of metal, plastic and other materials, and is widely used in automotive parts, electronic components and other industries.

3.Portable handheld inkjet printer: It is small and portable, flexible to operate, suitable for printing on the surface of various materials, and can meet the needs of rapid on-site marking.

In addition to these star products, there are also small character inkjet printers, automatic inkjet equipment, etc. These products reflect CYCJET's unremitting pursuit of logo quality and in-depth insight into customer needs. At the same time, CYCJET's inkjet printer technology has demonstrated excellent performance and wide application value in many fields such as cartons, medical treatment, lithium batteries, roll film, rulers, pipes, beverage bottles, plastic bags, wood, metal, tires, rulers, etc. It not only improves production efficiency, but also enhances the added value and brand image of products.

In addition, CYCJET's technical team has rich experience and expertise, and can provide customers with customized solutions and comprehensive technical support to ensure that any problems encountered by customers during use can be solved promptly and effectively.

CHINAPLAS 2025 is an excellent platform for gathering industry elites and displaying cutting-edge technologies. CYCJET Yuchang Industrial looks forward to meeting you at the exhibition to discuss industry development trends and share technical experience. Our booth 8W81 will provide you with a full range of product displays and technical support, allowing you to gain a deeper understanding of CYCJET's strength and innovation. Let us work together to create a better future for the rubber and plastics industry!



CYCJET is the brand name of Yuchang Industrial Company Limited. As a manufacturer, CYCJET have more than 20 years of experience for R& D different types of handheld inkjet printing solution, Laser printing solution, and portable marking solution, High Resolution Printing solution in Shanghai China.

Contact Person: David Guo

Telephone: +86-21-59970419 ext 8008

MOB:+86-139 1763 1707

Email: sales@cycjet.com

Web: https://cycjet.com/

Reference Video: https://youtu.be/OMlO1H74_U8

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/100064098422560/videos/1797672731079290

Linkedin:https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7301173476332109824

Ins: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DGnJl7hR7RM/?igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

