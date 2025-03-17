Western Outdoor Supply Highlights Spring Launch of Built-In Outdoor Grills to Transform Outdoor Cooking in Colorado

Colorado outdoor furniture Colorado Springs outdoor fire pits Colorado Springs patio furniture

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As spring blossoms and outdoor entertaining season approaches, Western Outdoor Supply is thrilled to announce the launch of the highly anticipated Fire Magic Echelon, Aurora, and Legacy Series grills. These premium grills are designed to elevate your outdoor cooking experience, making them the perfect choice for homeowners looking to upgrade before the busy barbecue season begins in Colorado Springs.Elevate Your Culinary Game with Innovative Grilling TechnologyWith the arrival of warmer weather, now is the ideal time to invest in a top-of-the-line grill. The Fire Magic Echelon Series sets the industry standard for grilling innovation, featuring:- Durable Cast Stainless Steel "E" Burners: Engineered for longevity, ensuring consistent heat for perfect cooking results.- Electronic Push-to-Light Hot Surface Ignition: Effortlessly lights your grill in any weather, allowing you to focus on what matters most—great food and good company.Halogen 12V Lights Inside the Hood: Extend your grilling into the evening, making every gathering memorable.- Digital Thermometer: Achieve precision grilling with ease, ensuring that every steak is cooked to perfection.Rotisserie Backburner and Wood Chip Smoker: Ideal for creating mouthwatering dishes that will impress your guests.- The Aurora Series: Performance Meets StyleFor those who appreciate a blend of performance and aesthetics, the Fire Magic Aurora Collection offers all-stainless-steel construction and features that make grilling a joy:Solid State Electronic Ignition System: Reliable and quick, so you can start grilling without delay.- Cast Stainless Steel Cooking Grids: Designed for even heat distribution, perfect for searing meats and vegetables alike.Double-Walled Teardrop Hood: Ensures optimal heat retention, making it easier to achieve your desired cooking results.- Legacy Series: Classic Features for Timeless GrillingThe Fire Magic Legacy Series caters to those who prefer a classic approach to grilling. With unique drop-in grill designs available in two sizes, the Regal and Deluxe, this series offers flexibility for any outdoor kitchen layout, ensuring that you can create a culinary haven right in your backyard.A Local Culinary MovementAs part of our commitment to fostering community engagement, Western Outdoor Supply will host a series of live grilling demonstrations featuring local chefs throughout the spring. These events will showcase the capabilities of Fire Magic grills and provide attendees with tips and tricks to elevate their outdoor cooking. Join us for our kick-off event on [insert date], where guests can sample delicious grilled dishes and enter to win a Fire Magic grill of their own!Explore Our Full Range of Outdoor Living ProductsIn addition to our premium barbecue grills, Western Outdoor Supply offers an extensive selection of patio furniture in Colorado Springs, outdoor furniture in Colorado, and outdoor fire pits in Colorado Springs . Whether you’re looking for built-in outdoor grills in Colorado or stylish outdoor patio furniture in Colorado Springs, we have everything you need to create the perfect outdoor retreat.About Western Outdoor Living Colorado SpringsWestern Outdoor Living believes in outstanding service, durability, and comfort. Colorado outdoor patio furniture is showcased alongside Colorado outdoor fireplaces, outdoor fire pits, premium built-in outdoor grills, and custom outdoor kitchens for Coloradans embracing the outdoor lifestyle. They offer a wide selection of styles in different materials so from a rustic wood patio furniture set to a sleek and colorful sling patio design, patio furniture and the perfect accompanying fine patio accessories are always in stock. The Western Outdoor Living website is also a useful resource for homeowners with a link to maintenance tips, helping keep high-quality Colorado Springs outdoor furniture products as impressive as the day they were bought. To find out more and explore the website, please visit: http://www.westernoutdoorlivingcolorado.com/

