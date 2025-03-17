Louvre Art Shopping 2025 Artist Preview: Wu Pei-Chi

Explore the beauty of Eastern calligraphy at Art Shopping 2025. Taiwanese artist Wu Pei-Chi presents his refined works, blending tradition and philosophy on Kyo Folding Fans, offering a unique artistic perspective.

Taiwanese calligraphy artist Wu Pei-Chi. (Photo via Kasashima Gallery)

TAIPEI, TAIWAN (MERXWIRE) – In early April, Paris is set to host a highly anticipated art event—the Spring Edition of “Art Shopping 2025 – Salon international d’art contemporain.” The exhibition, held at the Carrousel du Louvre, will attract galleries and artists from around the world to participate with great enthusiasm. Kasashima Gallery will present a special themed project, “La Beauté dans Chaque Éventail”, at the exhibition, featuring Japanese and Taiwanese artists showcasing the aesthetics of Eastern art on Kyo Folding Fans.

This report will introduce the participants of “La Beauté dans Chaque Éventail” and provide an in-depth exploration of their artistic philosophies and distinctive works. Through this journey, readers will discover the diverse expressions of contemporary art and experience creative perspectives influenced by an Asian cultural background. The featured artist in this edition is Wu Pei-Chi.

Wu Pei-Chi is renowned in the art world for his steady brushwork and a style that balances strength with elegance. In recent years, he has been dedicated to sharing and promoting Hard-Nib Calligraphy and Small Regular Script Calligraphy. Specializing in writing classical Chinese texts such as the Heart Sutra and the Thousand Character Classic, Wu Pei-Chi recently exhibited his Hard-Nib Calligraphy work, Thousand Character Classic in the “Slender Gold” Calligraphy of Emperor Song Huizong, at the Expo Metro Miami Beach in the United States. Through his art, he showcases the beauty of Chinese characters, earning high acclaim from the international art community.

Wu Pei-Chi’s artistic work, the digitally reproduced folding fan “The Prajna Paramita Heart Sutra.” (Photo via Kasashima Gallery)

Wu Pei-Chi conveys the profound teachings of Mahayana Buddhism and his personal life reflections through his artwork “The Prajna Paramita Heart Sutra.” He emphasizes that while modern material life continues to prosper, the human spirit has become increasingly impoverished. To enhance the quality of life and attain true inner peace and stability, one must deeply understand the wisdom and path of practice revealed in “The Heart Sutra.” The sutra teaches that all things in the world are impermanent and lack a fixed, unchanging essence. Therefore, people should not become attached to appearances or the notion of self. By letting go of attachments, one can achieve true freedom and wisdom.

Wu Pei-Chi’s original calligraphy folding fan, “At Ease through Contemplation.” (Photo via Kasashima Gallery)

“At Ease through Contemplation” is also derived from the renowned Mahayana Buddhist classic, “The Heart Sutra.” Its core philosophy emphasizes attaining inner peace and liberation by transcending attachments through the wisdom of contemplation. Wu Pei-Chi interprets this profound concept through his calligraphy, using the fluidity of brushstrokes and the balance of structure to express the harmony and depth of Buddhist wisdom. His work inspires viewers to reflect on how they can cultivate wisdom amid the ever-changing world, ultimately achieving true serenity and freedom.

Invited by Kasashima Gallery to participate in the themed project “La Beauté dans Chaque Éventail,” Wu Pei-Chi is set to showcase his original calligraphy work “At Ease through Contemplation” along with a digitally reproduced version of “The Prajna Paramita Heart Sutra.” In the art-rich atmosphere of Paris, his exhibition will highlight the essence and philosophical depth of traditional Chinese calligraphy, offering audiences a glimpse into its timeless beauty and wisdom.

From April 4 to April 6, 2025, Kasashima Gallery’s themed project, “La Beauté dans Chaque Éventail,” will be exhibited at the Carrousel du Louvre, alongside hundreds of artists from around the world. This exhibition is not only a grand occasion for international artistic exchange but also a unique opportunity to explore the essence of Eastern art. Art enthusiasts are cordially invited to attend and experience this meticulously curated artistic feast.

