Laura Engel Hits Amazon Best-Seller Status with ‘Strategic Conversations’ Book Co-Authored with Chris Voss

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Strategic Conversations" co-authored by Laura Engel, alongside Chris Voss and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on March 6th, 2025, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

Strategic Conversations has achieved outstanding success, ranking on multiple Amazon Best Seller lists and maintaining strong momentum in the New Release categories. Its impressive placements in Direct Marketing, Marketing, Communication Skills, and Entrepreneurship reflect its impact and relevance in today’s business landscape. This achievement highlights the book’s value in helping professionals elevate their strategic communication and business growth.



Central to the success of "Strategic Conversations" is Laura Engel’s chapter, "Breaking the Cycle.” Laura shares her personal story of growing up in a household dominated by fear, secrecy, and explosive conflict, where survival depended on reading situations carefully and avoiding danger. learning the power of acknowledgment and communication in de-escalating conflict.



With a background in Early Childhood Education and Child and Adolescent Development, Laura Engel brings a unique perspective to Strategic Conversations. For over 15 years, she has dedicated herself to nurturing children’s curiosity, individuality, and growth. Laura believes traditional educational systems often overlook the unique qualities of each child, which inspired her to create a 100% outdoor learning environment where children are free to explore, play, and learn in nature. Her teaching philosophy champions a child-led approach, prioritizing discovery over rigid benchmarks and nurturing each child’s potential at their own pace.

Laura’s dedication to this philosophy stems from her own childhood experience. Growing up in an abusive household where she often felt unseen, Laura found her life’s purpose in creating a different path for her students—one where every child feels valued, heard, and supported. She brings a profound sense of compassion to her work, ensuring that her classroom is a space of belonging and respect, where achievements are celebrated, even if it’s just for the simple act of peeling a banana.



Outside the classroom, Laura channels her adventurous spirit into travel, collecting experiences that fuel her love of discovery. She shares these stories with her young learners, inspiring them to see the world with curiosity and kindness. Laura’s journey exemplifies her belief that education is not just about teaching skills but about shaping emotionally intelligent, self-aware individuals.

Through her work, Laura seeks to impact not just her students but also their caregivers, equipping them with tools to raise empathetic, self-regulated children who will become thoughtful decision-makers. Those interested in joining Laura’s mission to nurture emotionally intelligent young minds can learn more by visiting her at littleforestexplorers.com.



