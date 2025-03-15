On March 15, during an informal meeting in Moscow, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko, and President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

During the phone conversation, which took place in a sincere and friendly atmosphere, the presidents exchanged views on the future development of interstate relations.

Vladimir Putin invited the head of state to the solemn events in Moscow dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Second World War.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the invitation.

The heads of state agreed to meet at the events in Moscow marking the 80th anniversary of the Victory.